Juventus-Lukaku? Inter are called out. Bomb transfer market

Romelu Lukaku’s silence has irritated Inter (the club has informed Chelsea that the player is no longer interested). While the Juventus he dreams of taking the Belgian striker and dressing him in black and white. The nerazzurri had found an agreement with the English club to have Big Rom for 35 million euros plus 5 in bonuses, the Belgian forward and his agent have not given any more answers. And now the breakup

Lukaku to Juventus with 11 million salary? Vlahovic knot

And according to Tuttosport, “after the first unsuccessful attempts, after thinking that there was no reception or the phone ended up on “silent”, a doubt has begun to grow between Beppe Marotta and the Nerazzurri managers, shared with his Chelsea colleagues. Namely that Lukaku had an agreement with another club on the other side of the scale – writes TS -. And the fear began to turn towards something deeper when it emerged that there was indeed contact between Juventus and the London club and the offer would be substantially similar.” 11 million per season would be ready for the Belgian striker thanks to the growth decree which would be the same disbursement in progress for Vlahovic, whose sale is essential to attempt the lunge on the former United.

Vlahovic-Lukaku, swap Juventus-Chelsea? Market bomb from England

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are still interested in Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic (on which there is also PSG but the French club must first untie the Mbappè knot and in any case will not give up the Levandowski track). Arrived in Turin in January 2022 from Fiorentina for 70 million euros plus 10 in bonuses, in a year and a half he scored 23 goals and six assists in 63 overall appearances: for Allegri’s Juventus he is not non-transferable and Chelsea’s interest could lead to a turning point on the Lukaku front (However, the right assessments of the two players need to be found in the context of an operation between London and Turin involving Big Rom and Vlahovic)

Juventus, Kessie (or Samardzic), the market hit in midfield

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic went to Saudi Arabia and changed Juventus’ transfer plans in midfield. The Juventus club is monitoring the very talented 21-year-old Lazar Samardzic from Udinese (but on the Serbian naturalized German jewel there are also Milan, Inter, Naples and Lazio). But a sensational hypothesis takes off: Frank Kessie in black and white. The former Rossoneri at Juve? “Contacts with his entourage and Barcelona have resumed, a request for information has been made despite knowing that in the parts of Continassa there remains the will to work there only against a loanperhaps with the right to buy, at figures deemed sustainable also by virtue of a free transfer engagement like the one that took place just a summer ago. For his part, the player would open on his return to Italy – writes calciomercato.com – And Barcelona, ​​above all, is open to his sale for at least (at least) 25 million, indeed a sale is necessary to unlock a market always complicated due to the well-known list registration problems with La Liga. The Blaugranas do not rule out a loan, but against one guaranteed or almost guaranteed redemption obligation, with engagement (heavy and without the tax advantages of the Growth Decree) entirely paid by Juve. Reflections in progress then. But the Kessié hypothesis is back in the news”.

Bonucci and farewell to Juventus (Lazio?). The market tracks

At the door of Leonardo Bonucci – leaving Juventus – the Fenerbahce but the Turks do not warm the heart of the Juventus defender who instead would welcome the possibility of playing in the Champions League with the shirt of Lazio Of Maurice Sarri. Lotito’s club can be a track, even if at the moment it has other market priorities in other departments. Sampdoria in the background, but the blucerchiati playing in Serie B are less attractive at the moment in the eyes of Leo, who in a year’s time dreams of still being the beacon of Mancini’s Italy ready to defend the title of European champion conquered at Wembley in 2021 (moreover with a very heavy goal by Bonucci in the final against England). Among the other players outside the Juve project: Zakaria-West Ham a possible negotiation remains (at 18 million euros), while the hypothesis takes shape Arthur-Fiorentina (Vincenzo Italiano gave the ok). And again: according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, apart from Danilo and Gatti, all central players are transferable. Self Alex Sandro and Rugani are transferable (in case of the full-back’s farewell like Carlos Augusto del Monza in which there is also Inter), for an indispensable offer (50-60 million) could also greet the Brazilian defender Bremer arrived a year ago from Turin.

