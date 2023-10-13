Here are the first three national teams going to Germany. In the other matches there were also successes for Greece, Bosnia and Azerbaijan. Tie between Iceland and Luxembourg

Salvatore Malfitano





The strongest don’t stick. France, Belgium and Portugal, thanks to narrow victories over Holland, Austria and Slovakia respectively, obtain arithmetic qualification for the next European Championships. Mbappé scored an incredible brace, Lukaku was decisive in the Belgian success while Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals (125 in total) in his 200th appearance for the national team, under the downpour in Porto. Extreme success for Greece against Ireland, Bosnia also did well away against Liechtenstein.

Netherlands-France 1-2 — Mbappé’s show begins already in the 7th minute, when he volleys Clauss’ cross from the right to give the visitors the lead. Koeman’s national team reacts in the second part of the first half, first with Veerman who shoots high from the center of the area and then with Xavi Simons who challenges Maignan with a sharp diagonal shot from the edge. The second half begins in the same way as the previous half, with the difference that this time Mbappé opts for a right-footed shot into the top corner, which is simply unstoppable (53′). The Netherlands raise the center of gravity without offending, until the 83rd minute: Hartman, on his debut, combines with Bergwijn and mocks Maignan – who lets himself be surprised too easily – at the near post. The PSG star came close to scoring a hat-trick three minutes later, with a great shot that hit the crossbar. See also Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

Austria-Belgium 2-3 — Eventful final in Vienna, in a match that Belgium seemed to have in its grip. In the 12th minute, Lukebakio broke the deadlock with a nice personal move that ended with a right-footed shot to the far post. Sels does well to oppose Wimmer twice (21′), then is saved in the 42nd minute by Castagne on Schlager’s successful tap-in attempt. Upon returning from the locker rooms, the Belgian pressure rises again: Lukaku’s crossbar with a delightful shot underneath is the prelude to another goal from Lukebakio, who takes advantage of a double deviation from the edge of the box on his conclusion (55)’. Three minutes and the Roma striker also adds his signature, kicking to cross after the restart led by Doku. However, Austria is building all the conditions for a comeback. In the 72nd minute he shortens with Laimer’s free kick from outside the area, in the 78th minute Belgium are left with ten men due to Onana’s double yellow (and shortly before Lukaku had argued with Laimer and was booked) and in the 83rd minute Sabitzer converts the penalty (awarded after on-field review) for Theate’s handball. But it’s not enough.

Portugal-Slovakia 3-2 — The outcome of the challenge is predictable from the start. Bruno Fernandes and Leao immediately worried Dubravka, even if Antonio Silva came close to scoring an own goal in the quarter of an hour, saved by the post. In the 18th minute Ramos gave his team the lead with a great header from Fernandes’ cross. The Manchester United player comes close to scoring shortly after, again via air. In the 29th minute Portugal doubled their lead with Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the penalty given for a really gross handball by Vavro. Ramos and CR7 have two chances each before the break, including the post hit by the PSG striker. Slovakia gets closer in the 69th minute: Hancko scores thanks to two deflections on his shot from outside. Three minutes later the Portuguese re-establish the distance, again with Cristiano who supports Fernandes’ comfortable serve into the net. The dispute remains alive, Lobotka in the 80th minute hits Diogo Costa with a shot into the top corner, then in turn Joao Felix, Otavio and Diogo Jota come close to scoring a poker. See also Suspended a match in the French League due to a bomb threat

Ireland-Greece 0-2 — Ireland starts with a very attacking attitude, coming close to taking the lead first with Smallbone and then with Ferguson, who even hits the post. The Greeks’ response was entrusted to Bakasetas’ long-range shot and above all to Giakoumakis’ imperious shot in the 20th minute which gave them the advantage. In the 38th minute Pelkas has the ball to double the lead, but Bazunu opposes very well; in injury time in the first half, however, Masuras thought about widening the gap, being ready following Pelkas’ suggestion in the center of the area. The Irish have a couple of very interesting chances, in particular with Doherty’s header, but Pouyet’s team wins.

Iceland-Luxembourg 1-1 — Not the result we expected, especially since the guests have a lot to complain about. Oskarsson opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, tapping Sigurdsson’s ball into the net from close range. In the 47th minute Rodrigues equalized with a precise shot from outside the area, while Sinani’s shot landed on the crossbar in the 69th minute. In full recovery, Rodrigues could still take advantage of the totally empty goal for a sensational success, but he puts the ball wide. See also De Ligt: "I chose Sarri's Juve to play offensive football"

LIECHTENSTEIN-BOSNIA 0-2 — No problem for Bosnia who wins in Vaduz. In the 12th minute Rahmanovic made it 1-0, clearing a scrum after a ball worked by Dzeko. Stevanovic first had a goal disallowed for offside, then scored in the 41st minute: Demirovic’s cross, punctual cut to the far post. The match does not reserve great emotions in the second half, if not due to the forced interruptions due to the throwing of smoke bombs on the pitch.

ESTONIA-AZERBAIJAN 0-2 — In the opening match of the day, Azerbaijan moved from the bottom of the table by beating Estonia. It all happened in the first half: Bayramov broke the deadlock in the 9th minute, then Sheydaev’s goal from the penalty spot was practically overdue.