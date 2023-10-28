Lukaku expected at San Siro against Inter and with the Roma shirt. Let the return be without whistles and poisons

Lukaku’s return on Sunday evening with Roma to San Siro is highly anticipated, after his controversial farewell to Inter in the summer. The Nerazzurri fans had prepared 50 thousand whistles, then banned, to welcome him, while Mourinho (the coach of the Treble of Moratti’s club, who will be in the stands for yet another disqualification) defended Romelu.

Of course, the fans of the “Beneamata” have the right to whistle the center forward, but the words of Tiago Pinto, Mou’s compatriot, sporting director of the Giallorossi club should not be underestimated: “All of us in the world of football have great social responsibilities. Those who spread hate are bad for football. And how many try to fuel the crowd against Lukaku they are the same ones who, a year ago, celebrated Mkhitaryan’s choice and, two years ago, celebrated the arrival in Milan of Dzeko, former Roma”. No to whistles and poisons! Let it be a correct challenge – and well directed by Fabio Maresca – between two great goalscorers, the Giallorossi Romelu Lukaku, 30 years old, Belgian from Antwerp, and the Nerazzurri Lautaro Javier Martinez, 26 years old, world champion with Argentina.

