Jeremy Doku joined City for around 60 million. His arrival in the Premier League, however, could have happened much earlier if it hadn’t been for Lukaku. At least this is what the English newspaper Evening Standard reports. Big Rom would have blocked Doku’s transfer to Chelsea when the 2002 born player was still wearing the Anderlecht shirt. This was stated by the director of the Belgian club’s youth sector, Jean Kindermans: “I remember bringing Romelu to my office regarding the problem of convincing young players to commit to us, Doku in particular. Lukaku called him and convinced Jeremy to stay.”