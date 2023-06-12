For Big Rom, a meeting with Chelsea is on the way, if Edin doesn’t renew forward with the West Ham centre-forward. Down Retegui, the latest idea comes from Belgium

Inside Inter the day after there is pride, fatigue, disappointment, even a certain feeling of emptiness. There is the desire for a revenge that revenge cannot be, in the immediate future. There are the words of Nicolò Barella on Instagram, reading which President Steven Zhang could not avoid reacting with heart, to a defeat defined as “bitter, difficult to bear but stimulating in his own way to try to do something even greater”. And the way to do something bigger was dictated by the president himself, saying that the best players will be kept in the squad. And then it will be a market made up of choices, albeit within the limits of a financial fair play to be respected. With a dedicated focus on one department, the attack, which is the one that really came out defeated in the Champions League final.

Lautaro came out defeated, who was unable to climb the top step. But that remains the fixed point around which Inter will revolve next season. And yes, of course, the Argentine is on Real Madrid’s notebook, but from Milan they don’t expect three-digit lunges capable of jeopardizing the Milanese future. But around Bull what happens? Whom to ask for the goals and performances that didn’t arrive in Turkey? Is it right to restart from Lukaku and Dzeko? From Lukaku yes, that’s the answer the coach and the club are giving in these hours. The next two weeks will be decisive on the Belgian’s future: a summit with Chelsea is expected, during which Inter will understand if there is a willingness from the London side to lower the loan amount. Or if, alternatively, it will be possible to widen the discussion table to include other players, incoming or outgoing, read Onana, Dumfries, Chalobah and even Koulibaly, whose future in London is not secure. But Lukaku is considered a decisive factor, net of a wrong final in terms of episodes and which will remain with the Belgian and the Inter fans for a long time. When his physique held up, Lukaku was instrumental in completing the comeback for Champions League qualification. And if it’s true that next season’s diktat will be the Scudetto, it’s impossible to think of not relying on Romelu. He wants it himself, Inzaghi wants it, who hasn’t regretted the choice he made a summer ago, when the possibility of Lukaku’s return to the Nerazzurri was raised. See also De Paul or Paredes? Pros and cons of the two Argentines on Inter's wish list

The goal is to restart from the Lu-La. But the other two strikers could change. Everything revolves around Dzeko. The Bosnian seemed to have found an agreement on the renewal, two months ago, for an annual contract worth 5 million net. But something has changed over time. Edin has a two-year offer from Fenerbahce in his hands. And Inter itself, now, is only available to talk about renewal in Giroud style, who extended his contract with Milan with a salary of 3.5 million net. Translation: if Dzeko accepts a similar salary, let’s say not exceeding 4 million, the story with Inter will continue. Otherwise, the Nerazzurri are ready to take other paths. Mateo Retegui’s, so to speak, should be considered low, also due to a price tag that costs 18 million euros. Marotta and Ausilio have something else in mind. And an idea that the Nerazzurri had also toyed with in the past is back in fashion: Gianluca Scamacca. The Roman centre-forward will leave West Ham and the London club has opened up the possibility of a loan. It’s a situation that Inter are following with interest, clearly linked to what will happen with Dzeko. Then there is the Correa chapter. The Tucu will be relinquished, it has failed on all fronts. A summer ago Inzaghi decided to bet on him and say no to Dybala, now the farewell is not in question. Inter are looking for something else. Look for him in Germany: the Belgian Lukebakio plays in Hertha, a profile that has been followed for some time: he costs 10 million, not a little. How the American Balogun, owned by Arsenal, this year protagonist at Reims was followed: it’s another idea. The attack will change. Inter are looking for more goals, also to forget Istanbul. See also Joya disputed: he is waiting for Juve's move, but Inter have the plan to convince him

