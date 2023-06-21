Poland, what a flop! Milik-Lewandowski goals, then Moldova makes it 3-2 from 0-2. Many “Italian” goals: Bajrami, Asllani, Milik and Lazovic. Winning goal in the 91st minute by Cristiano Ronaldo in Iceland. Norway ok with Solbakken and the usual Haaland

Oscar Maresca

A lot of Serie A on this Tuesday of races towards Euro 2024. Lukaku scores twice in Estonia-Belgium, Bajrami and a masterpiece from outside the area by Asllani decide Far Oer-Albania. Solbakken also scores and Norway overwhelms Cyprus. Poland is instead mocked by Moldova: from 0-2 to 3-2. Milik finds the net again in the national team after a year and a half. In the 97th minute Lazovic takes care of signing the 1-1 draw in Bulgaria-Serbia. In group F Austria beat Sweden 2-0, in group G Hungary won against Lithuania. In group J, Dzeko’s Bosnia was bad, many mistakes in defense: Luxembourg won 0-2 in Zenica. Vavro delivers the three points to Slovakia against Liechtenstein. Portugal found the decisive goal against Iceland in the 91st minute: Ronaldo scored after an assist from Inacio.

Group A — Norway needed twelve minutes to unlock the match against Cyprus: Roma forward Solbakken took care of it, his first goal for the national team. It was usually Haaland who doubled his lead from a penalty in the 56th minute, and for the City player there was also time for his personal brace four minutes later. In the 93rd minute Kastanos scores, it ends 1-3. Under the downpour from Glasgow, in the 6th minute McGregor with a right-footed volley following a corner put Scotland ahead against Georgia. But the pitch is too heavy and the referee suspends the match. Play resumed over an hour and a half late and at the start of the second half McTominay’s 2-0 came to seal the success of the hosts. In the recovery Kvaratskhelia spoils the chance to shorten the distances from the penalty spot. See also Villa in Belgium: for sale in the real world and in the metaverse

E group — Lewandowski heads the bank, Milik puts it in: Poland takes the lead in the 13th minute against Moldova. The Juventus player finds his goal again in the national team after a year and a half. The Polish forwards exchanged favors in the 34th minute: the Barcelona striker doubled the lead after his team-mate’s winning pass. In the second half the defense of Fernando Santos’ team loses the ball, Nicolaescu overcomes Szczesny and shortens: 1-2. In the 61st minute Moldova equalized, canceled by the referee for a foul in attack. Everything settled in the 79th minute, when Nicolaesu scored twice and equalized the score. In the 85th minute Babogio made a mockery of Szczesny: Moldova achieved the feat. It is Bajrami who scores the first goal in Faroe-Albania: he duets well with Asani and places it in the corner. In the 31st minute Sylvinho’s team also missed a penalty: Cikalleshi had his shot saved by Gestsson. Shortly before the break, the hosts find an unexpected 1-1: Faero scores with a header. The defender jumps highest of all from Edmudsson’s free-kick. In the second half, a masterpiece by Asllani put Albania ahead: a shot from outside the area and a goalkeeper beaten. The third goal of the guests also arrives with Muci in full recovery: it’s 1-3 in the 90th minute. See also Mbappé, Haaland, Vinicius? (Opinion, Last Tango)

F group — In Tallinn, Belgium found a 0-1 draw against Estonia through Lukaku: Vranckx crossed from the right in the 37th minute, Lukaku touched her just enough in the area to push her into the net. Three minutes later, the doubling: the Inter striker signed the 0-2 with an assist from Theate: sixth goal in four matches for the national team for the class of ’93. The 0-3 also arrives in the final, Bakayoko scores. Few occasions in Austria-Sweden, the match remains 0-0. In the 71st minute Arnautovic tries from outside, saved by Olsen. In the 81st minute the match was unlocked with Baumgartner, good at hitting goal after the opposing goalkeeper didn’t hold back his shot. In the final he also scores the 2-0.

G group — Hungary needed 32′ to overcome Lithuania: Szalai found Varga at the far post, the attacker made no mistake. Marco Rossi’s team scores the 2-0 in the 83rd minute through Sallai. Bulgaria played better in the first half against Serbia, but were still 0-0 at half-time. It starts again and in the 47th minute Despodov puts it in the corner with a precise right foot. With time almost up, practically in the 97th minute, Lazovic equalized the score. See also Juve-capital gains, here's who was convicted and who was acquitted

J group — In Zenica, Luxembourg made a surprise pass: the Bosnian defense fell asleep, Borges Sanches, born in 2004, took advantage of this by stealing the ball and scoring the 0-1 in the 4th minute. The hosts’ hopes hang by a thread. In the 54th minute the referee awards a penalty to Hadzibegic’s men, Dzeko landed in the area. Hadziahmetovic goes from the penalty spot and shoots high. It’s the middle of the night for Bosnia: in the 73rd minute the defense misses again, goalkeeper Sehic goes high and Sinani makes it 0-2. Slovakia attacks a lot, but the goal comes only in the recovery of the first fraction: Vavro heads holes in the hands of the Liechtenstein goalkeeper. Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo create just ahead, Iceland-Portugal does not unlock until the 91st minute, when Ronaldo touches Inacio’s decisive header.