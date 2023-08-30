Lukaku to Rome, the Giallorossi are aiming for a place in the Champions League but are not equipped for the Scudetto. Comment

It’s a mega-deal or a “Tafazzian” chordfor the Rome and for Lukakuthe umpteenth transfer of the centre-forward of Belgiumwhich in a year will have to return to Londonwill not make the Champion’s League and will hardly fight for the scudetto with the yellow and reds of Mou, who will guide Romelu for the fourth time?

And we need to ask ourselves whether those who argue that i Friedkinthe wealthy and acclaimed owners USA of the Giallorossi club, by signing the former Inter player, they gave the gift not only to the enthusiastic Roma fans – who can now aim for a place in Champions Leaguewhile it is not equipped for the Scudetto-but also for the A leaguewho is losing the champions, the greedy former coach of the national team and for which it is increasingly difficult to sell their TV rights?

