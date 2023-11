A league

After missing a penalty at the start of the match, Romelu Lukaku decided with his goal Roma-Lecce, which ended 2-1, even if in the 90th minute the guests were leading 1-0. As the pictures show Dazn, at the final whistle Lukaku, embraced by his teammates, could not hold back his tears. Mourinho kissed him and then told him to go under the curve to gather the fans’ applause.



