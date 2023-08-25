Transfer market, Chelsea open to Lukaku’s loan. Roma are ready to pay a salary of 8-9 million euros

Romelu Lukaku is formally a player of the Chelsea but his situation is far from definite. The new technician Little bit does not consider it useful for the project and the Belgian, who initially intended to extend his stay at theInterhe had therefore approached the Juventus. However, the Bianconeri were unable to give up Vlakhovic and therefore it has not yet been possible to close the deal a few days before the end of the market.

Read also: Juventus transfer market, Lukaku (almost) goodbye. Giuntoli makes another shot in attack

There was therefore talk of his possible transfer to Saudi Arabia but the idea does not seem to have convinced him. Today, however, the situation of Lukaku it seems to have unlocked. Both The Athletic and The Telegraph confirm that the Chelsea has opened for loan of the attacker provided that the new club fully accepts his salary.

Rome transfer market, the loan hypothesis for Lukaku appears

In the fate of Lukaku there still seems to be Italy but this time it seems to be there Rome to be ahead of Inter and Juventus. Thanks to the growth decree, the Belgian could cost the Giallorossi a figure between 8 and 9 million euros between the fixed part and the bonus. It would be the highest salary in the squad.

Read also: As Roma, Lukaku’s “90” shirt on sale on the official website for 120 euros

It is therefore a flat loan but the British would like to impose some conditions. However, Lukaku also has various offers from abroad with PSG, Tottenham And Barcelona in the front row.

Subscribe to the newsletter

