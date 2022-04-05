This is a story of exploratory calls and messages, sometimes subliminal, hidden, and sometimes explicit, blatant. Chat, emoticons, audio and even chat on video. There is a growing traffic in telecommunications between Milan, London and even Brussels around the usual cumbersome name: Romelu Lukaku. The man, who was sovereign in the Nerazzurri, is demoted to a humble servant at Chelsea: he tries to fit into an organism that rejects him.