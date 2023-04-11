Benfica-Inter 0-2, Barella and Lukaku score. Champions League semi-final one step away

Good first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League for Inter, who beat Benfica 0-2 in the boiling basin ofEstadio da Luz in Lisbon: they decide first Stretcher in the sixth minute of the second half and then Lukaku on a penalty in the 80th minute to close the game. Heavy advantage in the virtual first half and Inter sees the semifinal of the top European club championship.

Benfica-Inter 0-2, the match report

Portuguese dominant from the start, with the first opportunity for i landlords in the 15th minute with Rafa Silva who shoots a powerful right from before, Onana is already in the trajectory and blocks with his shoulder, thwarting an almost certain goal. First Inter shot in the 25th minute, Acerbi from distance lto send just over the crossbar. A heavy landing against Lautaro delivers a free-kick to Inter in the 26th minute Dimarco’s shot was intercepted by the Portuguese defensethe Nerazzurri seem to have got the game back in hand. In the 30th minute doubts about a hand ball in the area by Darmian, but it was the shoulder and the referee does not award the penalty between the whistles from the stands. In the 39th minute it was Barella who launched on Dzeko in the area but it was too long and the ball goes to the bottom. No recovery and dry teams in the locker room.

The second half begins with unchanged starting line-ups but with Inter more proactive than in the first half, so much so that one great action gives Inter the advantage, with Bastoni who launches a diagonal shot from distance who finds Barella ready, with his header he crushes the ball on the ground and the rebound sent her into Vlachodimos’ right corner, 0-1 in the sixth minute of the second half. Benfica reacts a few minutes later, a textbook action brings the ball in the area thanks to Joao Mario but the opportunity is wasted by the scrum of Portuguese forwards in the Italian area and Onana drives away danger. Inzaghi’s decisions in the 61st minute: Dzeko comes out for Lukaku, Lautaro for Correa and Dimarco for Gosens. Benfica side: Schmidt brings Florentino out for Neres in the 63rd minute and for the moment there are no other Portuguese changes. In the 66th minute Inter close to doubling on the counterattack with Mkhitaryan who attacks deep and then kicks diagonally, Vlachodimos thwarts. Benfica chance in the 72nd minute, Grimaldo throws hard, ball deflected for a corner. The turning point in the 80th minute, a Portuguese handball in the area convinces the referee to resort to the Var, and it’s a penalty: Lukaku on the spotVlachodimos intuits but the ball enters for the 2 – 0. After four minutes of added time, the result does not change.

Inter, Inzaghi: “No personal revenge, won the first round with Benfica”

“Against a strong team and in a hot stadium, the lads had an excellent match – the words of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi after the 2-0 victory against Benfica with goals from Barella and Lukaku –. We won the first round and there is great satisfaction, but nothing is closed yet”. Inter worthy of tonight in the Champions League after so much suffering in the league: “We hadn’t won in the last few matches, but we had excellent matches. We are in a moment of great effort, but we have to go further and tonight we are enjoying this evening. I was very hopeful because in the last few games we had played and created a lot, beyond the result”. A revenge on the field for Simone Inzaghi: “I work for Inter and I try to do it in the best possible way. I listen to criticism up to a certain point, but then you just have to work to do more and better”.

Inter, Lukaku: “The penalties? I’m only thinking about where to put the ball. The celebration? It’s a secret, I’ll explain it at the end of the season”

“To score penalties you need concentration, coolness, precision: I don’t hear anything, I don’t listen to anyone, not even my teammates: I just think about where to put the ball”, the words of Lukaku after the 2-0 victory on the Benfica field with Big Rom author of the penalty that closed the match (after the very heavy one in the 95th minute in the Italian Cup against Juventus which fixed the 1-1 in the first leg of Coppa Italia) and mortgaged Inter’s passage to the Champions League semi-final. “I just have to look ahead and help the team, I’m getting back in shape, I try to improve to give a lot to the team. But my team-mates are doing like me. We have a responsibility and a duty to do well for this club: now we have to do a good match in the league against Monza, then we’ll think again about Benfica. The exultation? It’s a secret, at the end of the season I’ll explain it. I’m happy with the win, we played an intelligent match: 2-0 against a team like this is a good result, we must continue like this and perform like this in the league and also in the Coppa Italia. We have to grow because they are important competitions.”

