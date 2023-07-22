The locker room against the idea of ​​stepping back. He deceived the managers with photos and videos showing how much he trained for the Nerazzurri cause

Davide Stoppini

No thank you. Leave Romelu alone, don’t even call, that’s not the case. The wall is high, very high, this time insurmountable. Because Lukaku should have used the phone in the right way and at the right time. Now it no longer makes sense what he is trying to do with those around him, or try to figure out if there is room to mend, to put the pieces of the puzzle back together. But no. Instead, it’s all up in the air. So much so that a background can also be told, linked to the last few days: the Inter locker room is strongly annoyed with the former partner. And he would not accept the Belgian’s return to the group.

The story is well known to the club and the managers, who understood the mood of the team. Simple translation: there is no room for backtracking. The parable of the prodigal son is fine once – it was last summer's story – but it can't work if it becomes a habit. From captain Lautaro down, everyone was disappointed by Lukaku's behavior. Some of them even tried to get in touch with him during the days of chaos, but he repeatedly refused. He didn't answer the phone even to them, to the people with whom he had shared everything until a few days before. Welcoming him back now would be equivalent to putting an explosive potential inside the locker room, inside group balances which are by nature delicate. All the more reason, then, if the men around Lukaku – the same ones who are now throwing bait around to see if we can somehow start again – have pointed the finger at the management of Simone Inzaghi, to justify the player's about-face. Player who has been training with Chelsea's B team these days, away from Pochettino's eyes. And that last night he showed up by locating himself, via instagram, in Rotterdam.

VIDEOS AND PHOTOS — Therefore, there was talk of a curious use of the telephone by Lukaku and his men. Romelu has betrayed everyone. He betrayed those who worked with him until a few days before. He played on several tables: he called Milan and Juventus, or the two rival teams by definition of Inter. But here another background can be useful to understand how much Inter today deems it impossible to backtrack. How can we still trust a person who, up to three days before the about-face and the little game discovered by the Inter managers, sent the same managers via Whatsapp a daily report of his training sessions on vacation by the sea, complete with attached photos and videos? He said and showed he was sweating for Inter: it wasn’t like that, the facts proved it. And so it could not be again.

It couldn't be even if Mama Adolphine changed her mind again. Because an in-depth study on the Romelu theme also deserves the maternal figure, who has a lot of influence on the boy. He directs their choices, their moods. She, in addition to the famous lawyer Sebastien Ledure, would have been the director of the betrayal at Inter. She would have been the one to push hard on Romelu's head, beating on the key of Inzaghi's management, of the benches in the Champions League in favor of Dzeko, up to the painful one of the final in Istanbul. Adolphine for Lukaku is a world. It's her world. To get along with the Belgian striker, you also need to get her mother as a dowry. And no, the planets don't always align.

At Inter they no longer want to keep up with Lukaku's moods. They found it hard to believe, even when the first rumors of his step back began to circulate. But now they've come to terms with it. And the first to be clear on closure with respect to a return hypothesis is Steven Zhang. The president had given the go-ahead for a 40 million euro investment alone: ​​if you think about it, a more technical and heartfelt choice than a financial one, considering the player's age. For the heart, now every problem has been solved. For the technical question, it is now up to the Nerazzurri managers to find another solution. And Inter is already at work: calmly, without haste, Inzaghi will have his new center forward in August. Perhaps, initially with a lower impact from the media point of view than what would have been a return to the Nerazzurri for Romelu. Certainly with other tactical balances to find, for coach Inzaghi. But for sure it will be the beginning of a new story. Less polluted, fresher.