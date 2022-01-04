Eventually the (announced) apologies came. After the interview with Sky Sport that made him lose the last Premier match against Liverpool, the Belgian former Inter striker made mea culpa with a video broadcast by Chelsea’s official channels. An obligatory step to close the case and return to be called for tomorrow’s match against Tottenham in the cup.

her words

–

“I apologize to the fans for the upset I caused – said Lukaku -. You know the bond I have with this club since adolescence, I understand that you are upset. Now it’s up to me to regain your confidence and I will do my best to show I apologize to the coach, to my teammates and to the management, it was not the right time (the reference is to the interview in which the Belgian said he was nostalgic for Italy and expressed his dissatisfaction with these first months in London, ed). But now I want to look ahead and give my all to perform at my best and win games “.