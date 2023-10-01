Big Rom’s left-footed shot in the first half and the captain’s second goal in the second half. Second championship success for the Giallorossi, Di Francesco’s team never gets a shot on target

Vincenzo Di Schiavi

First Lukaku and then Pellegrini. Thus Roma banishes the winds of crisis and grabs their second victory in the championship after the 7-0 at Empoli two weeks ago. Big Rom with a great left foot and the right flat of the suffering captain beat a Frosinone who was good for a while but never managed to get a shot on target. In the second half Dybala’s creativity also blossomed, a sublime prompter, to the delight of Mourinho who produced certainties from his trident of stars.

flash — Mou redesigns some details: in the center of the defense there is Cristante, in the middle of the field Bove, while on the left Spinazzola is preferred to Zalewski. Also for Di Francesco there was a non-trivial novelty: Cuni from the first minute and Cheddira on the bench. Roma immediately try to apply pressure, Lukaku creates havoc in the area, then the guests rise: great organization and zero awe. Cuni takes advantage of a Rui Patricio-Ndicka misunderstanding but shoots wide from a tight angle. Brescianini takes Romagnoli's place, Frosinone is said to be better, then here's the shot in the dark: Dybala touches first for Lukaku, the Belgian stops, dribbles and then unloads the winning left-footed shot. Big Rom doesn't celebrate because he fears offside, but Marchetti validates after a chat at the VAR. Roma tries to exalt themselves, Karsdorp doesn't see Lukaku alone in the area, but the guests never lose direction of the match. Cuni eats Ndicka again and unloads a swing that goes wide, Lukaku responds with a powerful left foot, blocked by Turati. The match begins to heat up: Roma tries to apply pressure with ardor and lack of clarity, Frosinone does not allow itself to be caged, on the contrary it attacks high. In short, it is not the festival of fantasy, but the pace is pleasant.

recovery — We start again without changes and with Frosinone taking possession of the ball, while Roma waits and starts again. Dybala grows but doesn’t find support for his magic. La Joya also finds the right opening for Bove but Turati is very ready to close the mirror. Di Francesco inserts Cheddira a Caso to energize the attacking phase, the Giallorossi try to attack the large spaces granted, without luck. In the 67th minute there was a thrill in the Roma area: Mazzitelli crossed low and Brescianini didn’t reach it two steps from the goal. Frosinone continues to try, Roma frustrates too many counterattacks. Pellegrini suffers, asks for a substitution, but first invents the shot of tranquility: free kick from Dybala (very inspired in the second half) and flat shot from the captain. There is also a VAR for offside, but the goal is good and Roma goes.