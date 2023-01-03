Inzaghi’s two strikers only met against Lecce, but their combined use is likely against the leaders given the late return of Lautaro. Who against the Neapolitans, however, has repeatedly unleashed …

Simone Inzaghi’s heavy attack is ready to launch. Although there is no certainty and the last finishing touch on Wednesday morning could change the cards on the table, Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko appear ready to face Napoli from the first minute. Thanks to the situation of Lautaro Martinez, who has trained well in the last four days – as the coach underlined in the conference – but who was previously at home to celebrate the victory of the World Cup in Qatar. Especially due to the Belgian’s long injury, the two protagonists haven’t had many opportunities to get to know each other on the pitch, but the first as starters as a couple will immediately be a very important test. See also Argentine fan denounces that he and his son were attacked by four Mexicans

The previous — Twenty-three minutes, plus added time, is what Dzeko and Lukaku have shared together in official matches. It was 13 August, the debut of Simone Inzaghi’s second Inter, and the result was still 1-1 after the advantage of Big Rome and the momentary draw of Assan Ceesay. Inzaghi chose to insert the Bosnian to force the yellow and red resistance, but the decisive goal in the end was by Denzel Dumfries for Inter’s first crazy victory of the season. Then four more call-ups, but never a minute side-by-side. Just finished December, the coach already tried them a couple of times in a friendly match against Reggina and Sassuolo – with promising results – but real football is one in which the stakes are high and the right spark will be needed immediately against Napoli.

Crossed destinies — Antonio Conte wanted them both. Only Lukaku arrived, with Dzeko signing for the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2021 only after the farewell of the Belgian and the coach. As opponents, however, the two faced each other several times: 11 in all, but the first dates back to 2012, when Big Rome he was a 19-year-old up-and-comer from West Bromwich Albion and the Bosnian a Manchester City launching talent. They won the citizens comeback thanks to a brace from Edin, who took over, while Lukaku was inserted right after the equalizer as a redemption card. In vain. In the Premier League Dzeko has won all four head-to-head matches, while between national team and Serie A Edin has never gone beyond a draw: 7 goals to 4 for the Bosnian, Inzaghi hopes that the simultaneous presence of the two will once again favor their realization vein. See also Premier League: Bad surprise for Tuchel - Rangnick praises Ronaldo

L factor — Be careful, though. If the facts were to confirm the rumors, the man sitting on the bench should not be underestimated. Latin accent, 25 years old, a World Cup on his bulletin board and another soon on his skin, tattooed. Even in the event of exclusion from the owners due to few training sessions in his lungs, the Argentine could be a real threat: the feeling with Napoli, in fact, is special. The Neapolitans are in fact his third favorite victim in Serie A after Salernitana and Cagliari. Four active centers for the Bull, with three of these actually arriving at the Giuseppe Meazza. Lautaro will never be a reserve, beyond the pre-match list.

January 3, 2023 (change January 4, 2023 | 00:28)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lukaku #Dzeko #odd #couple #challenges #opponents #minutes #Inter