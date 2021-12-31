Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Belgian Romelu Lukaku, the Chelsea player, suffered a muscle injury last October, followed by infection with the “Covid-19” virus in December, and as a result he sat on the “bench” for a long time, a situation that he did not like, and even angered him a lot, and made him go out to the media to talk about it. .

Lukaku missed many matches in October and November, and upon his recovery from injury, he found his condition changed from an undisputed key player, to a friend of the “bench”, then he contracted the “Corona” virus and returned in December, with the memory of scoring, so he scored in Chelsea’s victory over Aston Villa 3-1, and a 1-1 tie against Brighton.

But the real problem lies in the fact that German coach Thomas Tuchel decided to change the way and style of play and adopted a different style, which affected Lukaku’s participation in the matches, although the coach argued that his first scorer was incomplete.

Lukaku denied this, and confirmed, in strong statements to Sky Sport Italia, that he is physically and technically ready, and even better than he was before the injury.

He admitted to Sky Sports that he was unhappy and unhappy with his situation at Chelsea, as Tuchel chose to play with another system.

Despite that, the historic Belgium national team scorer confirmed that he is a professional player, and he must continue to work without complaint, and said: It is a profession that I love, and I always work hard and diligently, and never give up.

Lukaku apologized to the Inter fans for the way he left the team, noting that it was not appropriate at all, and this is what causes him annoyance.

He added: “I know that I will return to Inter again, and explain to the fans what really happened that caused my departure from the club.”

But this aspect of Lukaku’s statements did not like the Blues fans, especially when he said that he wished with all his heart to return to Inter again, not at the end of his football career, but rather while he was at the top of his level, which some English press sources considered a kind of reconciliation with The Inter fans were saddened by his departure, but he weakened his position in Chelsea and in front of the “Blues” fans.