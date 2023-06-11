Inter lost the Champions League final against Manchester City, who won 1-0 in Istanbul, and Romelu Lukaku – unfortunately for him – risks becoming the cover man for the nerazzurri in the bitter evening. The Belgian, who took over for Edin Dzeko in the second half, who knows how much he will think back to the sensational wasted opportunity in the 89th minute. On the Gosens tower, the center forward has a comfortable ball at his disposal to push into the net with his head: the attacker, with the goal wide open, from 2 steps succeeds in hitting goalkeeper Ederson’s feet.

The mistake adds to the bad luck: in the 70th minute Lukaku finds himself blocking Dimarco’s tap-in, who tries to repeat on the net after hitting the crossbar and instead hits his teammate. Inter lose another European final, after the one against Sevilla in the Europa League in 2020. Even in that case, alas, Lukaku found himself an unfortunate protagonist. The penalty goal in the 5th minute was canceled out by a sensational missed opportunity in the second half and above all by the own goal which gave the Andalusians the trophy in the 74th minute.