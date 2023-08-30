The striker played his last official match with Belgium on 20 June, he will need time to get back to 100%. Roma’s goal is to have him at the top after the break, but the first step is a call-up for the big match with the Rossoneri

Emanuele Zotti – Rome

From Lukaku day to the days of Big Rom. Those that from today Mourinho’s new center forward will take advantage of to get back in shape, after a complicated summer spent on the sidelines of the Chelsea project, waiting to find a team with which to demonstrate that he is still one of the best strikers in Europe.

To do this, he chose Roma, convinced by the Friedkin project and the awareness that being a champion in the yellow and red shirt can have greater value than clubs with a higher international profile. Clearly, to achieve his goal, he will first have to reach an optimal state of shape, starting from his ideal weight, which is 101 kg. Maybe it won't be 100% right away, but it will serve as a basis for getting better in the coming weeks.

at work — The route will begin today, when around 9 am it will cross the Trigoria gate. It will be a day that will see him busy on various fronts, from the officialization of the contract to the shooting with the new shirt – he chose the number 90, the same as last season at Inter – but above all the start of work is on the agenda in the field with a personalized program that will continue throughout the break. The first step is to snatch a call-up for the big match the day after tomorrow and watch the match against Milan from the bench to start breathing the atmosphere of a sold out Olympic team – for the 35th time in a row – ready to welcome him like a hero. The medical tests carried out yesterday at the Villa Stuart clinic, concluded after 10 pm, confirmed that the imposing physique is solid, but there are a few kilos to shed to get to the ideal weight. Therefore Lukaku will work (both on the pitch and in the gym) first on the cross country and then on the sprint. And with all the precautions of the case, to prevent it from happening like last season, when an injury held back his run-up to the best form.

raise — On the other hand, the absence from group work is noticeable, given that he played his last official match on 20 June with Belgium (brace in the 68th minute against Estonia). Then he returned to Cobham on 18 July, aware that he was no longer part of the Chelsea project. After training with the redundancies, Big Rom worked with a personal trainer, without having contact with Pochettino’s group. Now it will be Mou and his staff who will study a solution to make him the protagonist, perhaps on 17 September with Empoli at the Olimpico, or the following week at Turin’s home. A plan to get back to being great together. Rome and Romelu. His new champion.