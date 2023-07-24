Milan, Romero: “Dybala’s goal? I kicked like I know how…”

Luka Romero takes the spotlight after Milan-Real Madrid (2-3). The Argentine playmaker born in 2004 arrived on a free transfer from Lazio – and nicknamed mini Messi (made his debut aged 15 years and 219 days in La Liga during the match between Mallorca and Real madrid) – he scored a spectacular goal against Dybala: quick control on the edge of the area and the ball kicked almost under the top corner with his sweet left foot.

Interviewed by Milan TV after the friendly match and the goal scored against Real Madrid (the ball almost went into the top corner), he explained: “I’m happy with the goal. When I received the ball I only thought about kicking. The result wasn’t positive, but we have to go on working because there’s still a lot to do.”

On the first few days at Milan: “Everyone is helping me a lot to fit in and I’m very grateful for that.” Dybala goal? “I kicked like I know how…” the words of the Argentine striker according to what is reported by gazzetta.it. “Do I want to stay or go and play? I want to stay here for the season, I can learn a lot here”

Luka Romero goal against Real Madrid: “Daydreaming”

Luke Romero he scored a beautiful goal from outside the area in the first half of the friendly match made in usa between Milan and Real Madrid (won 3-2 by Ancelotti’s blancos in a comeback). After the match, the young Argentine striker, who arrived on a free transfer from Lazio, posted this message on Instagram: “Daydreaming”.

Milan-Real Madrid 2-3: Luka Romero’s magic, then the blancos win in comeback

Real Madrid beat AC Milan 3-2 in a friendly match played at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. After the Rossoneri goals from Tomori (25′) and Romero (42′), the “Blancos” responded with a brace from Valverde, who scored two goals in two minutes in the 57th and 59th minutes (the first goal following an uncertainty from Sportiello: a non-irresistible shot that the Rossoneri goalkeeper didn’t control) to then end the game with Vinicius Jr. in the 84th minute. But Milan at 2-2 have at least a couple of chances (Giroud first, then Romero) to get back ahead 3-2. 70,814 spectators attended the match, the first of four friendlies that Real Madrid will play in the United States, almost all lined up with the Spanish team. The wait is now for July 29, when the ‘Merengues’ will face eternal rivals Barcelona in Dallas

