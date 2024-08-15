The Mexican National Team is in a period of renewal, at least at the level of the coaching staff, as Javier Aguirre will now have his third stage at the helm of the Tri after the dismissal of Jaime Lozano as coach of the national team. People, as usual, are waiting for the Mexican team to have new faces in its ranks and it seems that this scenario could materialize with the “signing” of a youngster who would play for Mexico despite having initially closed that door.
His name is Luka Romero, born in Durango, Mexico, but of Argentine descent, which is why, years ago, even when he was still a minor, he decided to represent the Albiceleste over El Tri. Now, after the attacker was eliminated by Argentina for both the U-20 World Cup and the Olympic Games, Luka, with an invitation from Andrés Lillini, in charge of Mexican talent at the national team level, would be determined to ask FIFA to change his registration and represent the Mexican National Team.
Romero, a left-footed winger who belongs to Milan but will be on loan to Alavés this year, is recognised as the youngest player of all time to debut in Spain’s LaLiga, this was with Mallorca years ago. At this point, taking into account that he has no minutes with the Argentine senior team, the change of representation would be a very simple process, in this case, the FMF is only waiting for the final “yes” from Luka to support him with the move.
#Luka #Romero #reinforce #Mexico
Leave a Reply