The 2018 Ballon d’Or was a historic year for football, marking the end of a decade of absolute dominance between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had monopolised the award since 2008. Luka Modric, Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder, broke this hegemony by winning the prestigious award after an exceptional season in which he led his team to victory in the Champions League and Croatia to the World Cup final. Behind him, other big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi completed the top 5 of the best players in the world in 2018.
Lionel Messi, the Argentine star of FC Barcelona, rounded out the top five for the 2018 Ballon d’Or, although he had a standout year on an individual level. Messi continued to be Barcelona’s most influential player, leading the La Liga scoring charts and contributing key assists. Although Barcelona were unable to advance far in the Champions League, Messi continued to show his quality and ability to change the course of matches with his vision, dribbling and ability to score extraordinary goals. Despite not winning any major trophies that year, his level remained elite.
French young prodigy Kylian Mbappé took fourth place in the 2018 Ballon d’Or after a brilliant year with both Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team. At 19, Mbappé dazzled at the 2018 World Cup, being one of the key stars in France’s victory and scoring decisive goals at crucial moments, including a brace in the final. With his speed, dribbling and finishing ability, Mbappé proved to be a constant threat to any defence, confirming his status as one of the brightest prospects in world football.
Atlético de Madrid’s French striker Antoine Griezmann finished third in the 2018 Ballon d’Or after an exceptional year. Griezmann was key to France winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia, contributing crucial goals and assists. He was also instrumental in Atlético de Madrid winning the Europa League, being the team’s offensive leader. His ability to move between the lines, his vision and his precision in front of goal established him as one of the most complete and decisive strikers in the world in 2018.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus in the 2018/19 season, came second in the Ballon d’Or that year. Although he left Real Madrid after winning his fifth Champions League, Ronaldo continued to stand out for his impressive goalscoring ability. He was instrumental in winning the 2017-2018 Champions League, being the tournament’s top scorer and contributing with memorable performances. In his first season in Italy, he quickly adapted, continuing his legacy of success with Juventus. His incredible physique, determination and hunger for victories maintained his status as one of the best in the world.
Luka Modrić, Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder, won the 2018 Ballon d’Or thanks to his incredible year. Modric was the key player in Real Madrid’s midfield, leading the team to its third consecutive Champions League. He also led Croatia to its first World Cup final, where he was named the tournament’s best player. His ability to control the pace of the game, his vision, and his ability both in defense and attack made him the best player of that year, breaking the hegemony of Ronaldo and Messi.
