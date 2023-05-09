Real Madrid is beginning to make a move in terms of renewals and transfers, and although they always wait until the end of the competitions to make their decisions public, information is coming out about the status of the players’ contracts. After the news that Kroos will stay for another year, it is now Luka Modric’s turn to renew.
The Croatian has been on ‘stand-by’ as the club wanted to see what happened with Bellingham before renewing Modric, but finally it seems that both things are going to happen. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the squad next season, Jude Bellingham’s transition will be as natural as possible and Real Madrid will avoid a possible drop in performance next season.
Luka Modric’s new contract will be a one-year extension. The conditions of his current contract will not change, the same salary and conditions, but it will last until 2024, just like Toni Kroos’s. With this renewal, Luka Modric says ‘no’ for the moment to the offers that come from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
The Real Madrid squad is taking shape for next year, and with Modric and Kroos renewed, the only thing left in the midfield is Dani Ceballos. The arrival of Bellingham would probably complicate his renewal, but at the moment both the club and the player and his team maintain a good relationship.
Luka Modric will become the second oldest player to wear the Real Madrid shirt, only behind the eternal Ferenc Puskas who came to play at 39 years and 36 days old in the white shirt. The rotation that Ancelotti has been adopting since March towards the end of the season has been important for all the players to arrive fresh at the end of the season, but it will continue to be essential next year with a pair of midfielders of infinite quality but who are not immune to pass of the time. That is why the club believes that the arrival of Bellingham and the renewal of Modric are perfectly compatible, because there will be minutes for everyone.
