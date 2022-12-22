Argentina became world champions and Real Madrid won the Champions League. But will those teams also become purveyors of the AD World Team of the Year? You decide that, as the reader. By voting for your own favourites. Below the poll you can read why we nominated the players.







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Keepers

1. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid), was voted best goalkeeper of the Champions League, which he won with his team.

2. Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa), was the hero in two penalty shootouts for world champions Argentina.

3. Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool), 20 clean-sheets in 2021-2022 Premier League season and Champions League finalist.

4. Kevin Trap (Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt), his saves in the final gave Eintracht Frankfurt the Europa League win.

5. Yassin Bounou (Morocco, Sevilla), La Liga’s least passed goalkeeper in 2021-2022, also made an impression during the World Cup.

Right backs

1. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, PSG), the tireless star player of World Cup surprise Morocco.

2. Kyle Walker (England, Manchester City), powerhouse became national champion and was preferred to his Liverpool rival at the World Cup.

3. Trent Alexander Arnold (England, Liverpool), again voted best right back of the Champions League and the Premier League.

4. Nauel Molina (Argentina, Atlético Madrid), the right back of world champion Argentina was bought from Udinese for 20 million.

5. Giovanni DiLorenzo (Italy, Napoli), late bloomer is making waves with Napoli, which has been undefeated in Serie A since April.

Nahuel Molina in duel with Kylian Mbappe. © REUTERS



Central defender right

1. Antonio Rudiger (Germany, Real Madrid), left after another top season with Chelsea on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

2. Reuben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City), complete central defender has had another strong season.

3. Jules Koundé (France, FC Barcelona), bought from Seville for 50 million, played a great World Cup as a right back with finalist France.

4. Eder Militao (Brazil, Real Madrid), won the treble with Real Madrid, where at the age of 24 he is an undisputed rock in the surf.

5. Raphael Varane (France, Manchester United), struggled with injuries, but was fit in time to lead the defense of World Cup finalist France. See also 12-year-old Olivier builds a Lamborghini out of cardboard: 'I worked on it for more than 200 hours'

Central defender left

1. Dayot Upamecano (France, Bayern Munich), strong as a bear and hard to pass defender at club and country.

2. Josho Gvardiol (Croatia, RB Leipzig), impresses in the Bundesliga at the age of 20 and was a revelation at the World Cup.

3. Virgil van Dyke (Netherlands, Liverpool), the captain of Orange was also in the Champions League and Premier League team of the year this year.

4. Aymeric Laporte (Spain, Manchester City), played an excellent 2021-2022 season and is now back at top level after a knee injury.

5. David Alaba (Austria, Real Madrid), complete defender is indispensable for the 2022 Champions League winner.

Left back

1. Joe Cancelo (Portugal, Manchester City), right-footed full-back is a fixture on the left side at Manchester City.

2. Theo Hernandez (France, AC Milan), prolific World Cup finalist left-back scored five goals in AC Milan’s Serie A win.

3. Andy Robertson (Scotland, Liverpool), tireless back was again in the Champions League team of the year.

4. David Ram (Germany, RB Leipzig), the left back of The Mannschaft impresses at RB Leipzig, which bought him from Hoffenheim for 26 million.

5. Jordan Alba (Spain, FC Barcelona), energetic back is still of enormous value to La Liga leaders FC Barcelona.

Defensive Midfielder

1. Joshua Kimmich (Germany, Bayern Munich), the best defensive midfielder of the Bundesliga is the beating heart of Bayern Munich.

2. Casemiro (Brazil, Manchester United), ManUnited had more than 70 million euros left for the man who won his fifth Champions League with Real Madrid.

3. Aurelien Tchouameni (France, Real Madrid), bought from AS Monaco for 80 million euros, is already the undisputed World Cup finalist in midfield at the age of 22.

4. Rodri (Spain, Manchester City), of great value defensively for the Premier League winner, but with seven goals also important offensively in that title.

5. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia, Inter), rock-solid defensive midfielder achieves a consistently high level in Serie A and played a strong World Cup.

Attacking midfielder right

1. Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid), made his final breakthrough in 2022 as a complete midfielder at Real Madrid, which brought him from Uruguay six years ago.

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City), the creative midfielder showed his most versatile side as the Premier League champion’s top scorer in 2022.

3. Thomas Muller (Germany, Bayern Munich), is the ideal team player for his club, providing no fewer than 21 assists in the previous Bundesliga season.

4. MasonMount (England, Chelsea), with 10 goals and 11 assists, the main player of the number 3 of the previous Premier League season.

5. Pedro (Spain, FC Barcelona), at the age of 20, is already an important player for the La Liga leaders and is also becoming more and more productive. See also Artificial insemination | The world's oldest embryos waited 30 years to be born in deep ice

Attacking midfielder left

1. Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid), at the age of 37, still shines on the biggest stages in the world. Of great value in the Champions League and at the World Cup.

2. Bernard Silva (Portugal, Manchester City), the other creative midfielder of the Premier League champions is always good for goals and assists.

3. Jude Bellingham (England, Borussia Dortmund), the 19-year-old Englishman has made his full breakthrough in 2022 and is becoming increasingly decisive for his club and country with goals and assists.

4. Jamal Musiala (Germany, Bayern Munich), also only 19 years old but currently Bayern Munich’s top scorer and star player in the Bundesliga.

5. Neymar (Brazil, PSG), is nowadays mainly an attacking midfielder and playmaker for his club and his country. In that role, perhaps more decisive than ever.

Attack right

1. Mohammed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool), incredibly productive for the losing Champions League finalist. Became Premier League top scorer of the 2021-2022 season.

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina, PSG), the best player of the World Cup has finally crowned his career by winning the world title.

3. Riyadh Mahrez (Algeria, Manchester City), again of great value for the Premier League winner. Often decisive with goals and assists.

4. Christopher Nkunku (France, RB Leipzig), the current top scorer of the Bundesliga achieves unprecedented figures for RB Leipzig and made his international debut in 2022, was injured just before the World Cup.

5. Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal), the 21-year-old right winger is the star player of the current Premier League leaders and has had the most productive year of his career.

Riyadh Mahrez. © REUTERS



Attack central

1. Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid), the winner of the Ballon d’Or, made the difference in the Champions League and La Liga in 2022, missed the World Cup through injury.

2. Erling Haland (Norway, Manchester City), was bought for 60 million from Borussia Dortmund and immediately scored 23 times in his first 18 official matches for Manchester City.

3. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, FC Barcelona), who continues to score after his transfer-free departure from Bayern Munich in Spain, is currently La Liga’s top scorer.

4. Harry Kane (England, Tottenham Hotspur), the captain of England was again very regularly accurate in the Premier League in 2022.

5. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli), the current top scorer of the Serie A, takes Napoli, who is in excellent shape, by the hand every week. See also Leonid Kuravlev developed extensive lung damage

Attack left

1. Kylian Mbappe (France, PSG), the top scorer of the World Cup and Ligue 1, is absolutely world class with his speed and shooting power.

2. Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid), with his pace, dribbling, goals and assists of unparalleled value to the champions league winner.

3. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Bayern Munich), started 2022 by winning the Africa Cup of Nations and had an excellent season with Liverpool before leaving for Germany for €32m.

4. Phil Forden (England, Manchester City), as a left winger, is making his mark on the Premier League champion’s game and is well on his way to fulfilling his promise at the age of 22.

5. Richarlison (Brazil, Tottenham Hotspur), was important with his goals in Everton’s fight against relegation from the Premier League, left for Tottenham Hotspur for 58 million.

Trainer

1. Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid), won the Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Cup. His team often showed resilience in the closing stages of important duels.

2. Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, national coach), has ensured that ‘La Albiceleste’ is now called ‘La Scaloneta’, has only lost against Saudi Arabia with the world champion in 2.5 years.

3. Oliver Glasner (Austria, Eintracht Frankfurt), Eintracht Frankfurt guided FC Barcelona to the Europa League win and this season also to the second round of the Champions League.

4. Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City), another unprecedentedly dominant season in the Premier League with 99 goals and 93 points, failed after Real Madrid’s dramatic comeback in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

5. Jurgen Klopp (Germany, Liverpool), managed to keep his selection sharp on all fronts. Was in the race for a unique one until the last weeks of the season quadruple.

Carlo Ancelotti (foreground) and Oliver Glasner (background). © AP

