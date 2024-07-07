James rodriguez has earned all kinds of praise in this America Cup. The Colombian national team’s ’10’ shines and every time he rubs the lamp there is magic in a team that dreams of winning the title.

The man from Cúcuta is the leader of a group of dreamers who are making steady progress in a tournament they want to win after 23 long years of drought. America Cup This is the main objective of the national team, which will play its way to the grand final against Uruguay on Wednesday.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez /FCF Share

James, the figure of the classification

Colombia overcame the obstacle of the quarter-finals with a crushing 5-0 against Panama. The undisputed figure was James Rodriguez, who scored a penalty goal and gave two assists.

The Santander native once again showed all the quality he has in his left foot and earned praise from Conmebol, which included him in the ideal team for the quarter-finals of the Copa América. The captain of Colombia leads the eleven and is the only player to appear in this recognition in the three matches of the group stage and the quarter-finals.

“We know that we have a lot of strength in set pieces, we have tall players who score goals and we knew that we had to take advantage of that, that can also open up a game for you,” said the ’10’ in the mixed zone.

James Rodríguez, Colombia’s star. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

“We are going through a good phase, when you have such quality players on the sides it is much easier too, so I always try to help my teammates,” he added.

Modric throws flowers at his friend James Rodriguez

Hours after the victory, James Rodriguez He posted an image in which he celebrates his goal in the Copa América with his arms open and with the message: “Semifinal, one step further.” Behind him, Luis Díaz makes the gesture of ‘putting the crown of king’ on him, an image that went around the world.

The post was commented on by two Real Madrid stars who were teammates during his time at the Casa Blanca. The Croatian Luka modric reacted to the image with three fire emojis.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE Share

Lucas Vázquez did not let himself be overshadowed and recognized James Rodríguez’s performance with the Colombian National Team, writing: “Talent.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS