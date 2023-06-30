Luka Modric has been charged again by the Croatian Public Prosecutor’s Office for making false statements. The Real Madrid and Croatia player is said to have done so in an investigation into possible corruption in football.

That would have happened in 2017, when he witnessed an investigation into previous transfers. Former international Dejan Lovren is also involved in the case. The two finished in third place at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year with Croatia.

Both footballers were previously charged with perjury, but later acquitted due to lack of evidence. This included an investigation into the financial affairs of Modric’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in 2008. He has been playing for Real Madrid since 2012. The OM only released the suspects’ dates of birth on Thursday, but Croatian media retrieved the names of Modric and Lovren.

Modric played with Croatia against the Netherlands in the Nations League this month. The 37-year-old midfielder recently extended his contract with Real Madrid for a year.

