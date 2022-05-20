Born as Eric Clinton Kirk Newman, and known to the world as “the Montreal Ripper”, Luka Magnotta is one of the most brutal killers in Canadian history.

Magnotta worked as a porn actor, escort and stripper. He idolized James Dean and from a very young age he sought by all means to become famous.

His crimes started with cats. Just as he posted a video on YouTube killing two small animals.

But his actions went much further. In 2012, Magnotta posted an 11-minute video online showing how he drugged, abused, stabbed and dismembered his lover of Chinese descent Lin Jun, a 33-year-old man who was studying at Montreal’s Concordia University.

Besides, recorded how he fed his body parts to his dog.

Later, police found the man’s dismembered torso in a padlocked suitcase. However, the crime, as in a very well structured film, would not end there.

One of Jun’s feet was sent to then Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper. One of the hands was found in the post office bound for Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau. His head was found in a park, while his missing hand and foot were sent to two schools in Vancouver.

Magnotta, 37, was captured by Interpol on June 4, 2012 in Berlin, while searching for news related to his international arrest warrant. His capture occurred a month after the discovery of the torso of his lover.

Two years later, was tried in Canada and found guilty of charges such as “murder in the first degree” and “committing indignity against a body”.

Luka Magnotta’s videos

As mentioned, Magnotta’s audiovisual records started earlier. In 2010, she posted a video on YouTube in which she killed two cats with a vacuum cleaner. The clip was titled ‘1 boy 2 kittens’ (a young man, two kittens).

Two other shocking videos were later released: that of a cat being drowned in a bathtub; and another where he pushed a cat towards a snake. Next was Lin Jun’s.

From this material, the investigation process for his capture began, detailed in the Netflix documentary ‘Don’t mess with cats: an Internet killer’ (Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer) .

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from The Nation (GDA)

