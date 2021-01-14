Everything is happiness at Dallas Mavericks, much credit when it is one of the franchises that is suffering the problems derived from the pandemic most severely and those already for routine misfortunes low for “NBA health and safety protocols”. After days off and having a mid-rotation out of the group (John Richardson, Finney Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson), the Mavs were able to travel to Carolina and ran over some Hornets, Michael Jordan’s franchise. , which added four victories in a row. The same streak that the Texans have, who have gone from a poor 2-4 to a 6-4. For his rival tonight (93-104 which sounds tighter than it was) it is a 6-6 that still seems absolutely worthy.

The big news was the return of Kristaps Porzingis, of course. He latvian unicorn, on whose knees depends how far the ceiling of these Mavericks can rise, he hit a triple a minute and a half of the game and did, with symptoms still of being a little rusty, which always does: intimidate, score over much smaller defenders (4/9 on 3s, 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks in 21 minutes) and open the court to facilitate routes of penetration to Doncic. The Slovenian, who is already definitely at his best, thanked his way: 34 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists … and 4 blocks, the ceiling of his NBA career, of course. 14/25 shooting, 5/9 triples, the defensive activity that many claimed for this season, tremendous minutes in the third quarter (16 points, 8 rebounds) when the Hornets tried to come back and a total control of the game, with aim on the outside and a devastating effectiveness going towards the rim. After the game, Rick Carlisle (800 victories as a coach, his 16th in the NBA) once again surrendered to his great star: “His numbers have been impressive… and he has played even better. You have the option to be one of the best ever. For his talent and his statistics, of course, but also for the leadership and the way he behaves on the track ”.

Beyond a star couple who share a track again (I insist: the best news) the Mavericks proved they are one of the deepest blocks in the NBA. Plagued with casualties, they contributed not only the headlines (well Hardaway, Cauley-Stein worker) but also the reserves: Marjanovic, Burke, Johnson, the rookie John Green … an impeccable collective work to stop some Hornets that were very, very under your level of the last games. A bad start (16-32 in the first quarter) and disadvantages of up to 22 points in the first half in which the Mavericks forced losses and barely added them, scored on the outside at a good pace and found comfortable positions in an area where, without Zeller, Biyombo plays Weak link. The rest was balsamic and the third quarter promising, with advantage reduced to 9 points before Doncic retakes command of operations and quells the rebellion and, bad news, that Gordon Hayward left with a hip injury. LaMelo Ball had one of those days when it seemed very rookie: 4 points and 5 assists with a 0/4 in triples. Rozier scored 18 assists and Washington and Hayward 16 per head, but the Hornets came face to face with reality after a few days at an outstanding level. His season is still very good … the Mavericks could end up being excellent.