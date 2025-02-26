02/26/2025



Updated at 09: 11h.





He hasn’t had to wait long Luka Doncic to be able to take his sports revenge after the surprising departure of the Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian, which shows an obvious improvement of his state of form, promoted the triumph of his new team, Los Angeles Lakers for 107-99.

After seven seasons being the star of the Texas franchise, where his landing was produced in the NBA after his departure from Real Madrid, Doncic was thoroughly used to be this time his executioner. So much that he achieved His first Triple Double as a Lakers player With 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

Bright numbers despite the fact that the base was not entirely successful in attack, with only 6 field shots scored 17 attempts, but compensated by an unusual defensive effort that materialized in three ball robberies and two plugs.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” he explained after the Doncic party on how the duel had lived in front of his former partners. «I think that in the first and second quarter I didn’t know what was happening. It was simply different. I can’t even explain how I felt».









The one on Tuesday has been the first official game in which Doncic has had to do with the faces against an exequipo, because his visit to Madrid with the Mavericks does not count as he has been a friendly.

Luka Dončić’s reunion with the Mavericks 19 points

15 rebounds

12 assists

3 robberies

2 caps Triumph of the Lakers for 107 to 99. pic.twitter.com/ud5ukyviy3 – NBASPAIN (@NBASPAIN) February 26, 2025

“I couldn’t put anything today,” he said about his failed shots. «I am only happy that we have achieved a victory. I am looking forward to going to sleep, ”the Slovenian genius settled.

Doncic and Austin Reaves, which achieved 20 points, carried the offensive weight of the Lakers until in the final stretch its leader appeared, LeBron Jamesto certify the triumph.

The forward, at an excellent moment in spite of his 40 years, scored 16 of his 27 points in a frantic last quarter, guaranteeing the ninth victory of the Angelina franchise in the last 11 games.

Ovations for Doncic and Davis

Even with LeBron’s recital, the night was monopolized by Donc’s reunion with the Mavericks, the franchise he commanded until the final past and in which he wanted to develop his entire career.

Crypto.com Arena’s audience encouraged its new idol but He also cheered Anthony Davisthe other great important piece of the transfer, which took the reverse path, moving to Dallas after six years in Los Angeles.

The pivot, who saw the game from the bench for an abdominal injury, was honored with a tribute video of his best moments in the Angelino team, crowned by the ring conquered in the year 2020 with LeBron James.

The brain of this controversial operation, The general manager of the Mavericks Nico Harrisonhe was also in the enclosure and received some chants of gratitude from the Lakers fans for delivering to Doncic, one of the players with the greatest and future of the League at 25.

As soon as the game started, the Slovenian soon demonstrated his extramotivation with several bright attacks, a robbery and a strong protest to a referee who pointed out a technical foul. In the first quarter it already accumulated 9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, launching several messages to the rival bank after its baskets.

The Slovenian also honored his nickname of ‘Luka Magic’ with spectacular assistance without looking for a triple reaves.

Despite seeing themselves in several important disadvantages, the Mavericks continued to be face under the leadership of Kyrie Irvingwhich ended with 35 points and melted in a hug on the track with Doncic.

«Kai is my brother. That goes far beyond basketball. It was good to see all these boys, ”said Doncic.

The final acceleron commanded by LeBron sealed the triumph of The Lakers, who occupy the fourth place of the West Conference and are emerging to be a dangerous rival in the playoffs.