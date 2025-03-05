It has been less than a month since Luka Doncic was transferred by surprise to the Lakers and the first performances of the Slovenian in the Crypto Aren The biggest error in the history of the Dallas franchise. And everything points to a man: Nico Harrison, the ‘general manager’ of the ‘Mavs’.

The ’77’ has fallen to Los Angeles and is executing step by step its particular ‘revenge’: To the information that assured that their goodbye to the Dallas was decided for their bad habits, a poor state of form and the injuries, he has responded with a Spectacular physical change in record time when returning from your injury; And, at the worst sporting moment of the Mavericks, who suffers a plague of injuries, including those of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, the former Real Madrid has achieved a record for get into the history of the Lakers.

The comparisons between Donc’s appearance on February 11, in his purple and golden debut against Utah Jazz, and in the early hours of Wednesday, before the New Orleans Pelicans, evidence One more ‘fine’ luka, with a much more slender figure after losing weight. He has done it in just a few weeks, taking advantage of the break by the All-Star to train following a specific plan that would allow him to put himself in shape.

And what if he has done it: in his face to face with the Mavericks, in which he left several gestures of anger – he had flexions in the warm -up when he saw Nico Harrison in the stands and looked challenging the bench of his exequipo after scoring -, the game ended with his First triple-double as Laker (19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists) In addition to signing three robberies and two plugs. And that without have refined aim from the line of three: He only put a triple of the seven he tried.

It also exceeded twenty points in the next gamebefore the Timberwolves, although he had little efficacy in the triple (one of nine): he left with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Against the Clippers in the Angelino derby, after pointing out that he was “playing horrible” after the duel against Minnesota, he improved: 29 points (five of 12 triples), six rebounds and nine assists.

Last night, against the pyallicans, He finished exploding to enter the history of the Lakers After only nine purple and gold games: he made 30 points, 8 rebounds and 15 assists to become the fourth player of the Los Angeles franchise to register that amount of points and assists in a game, along with LeBron James, who has only succeeded once, Jerry West, in six, and Magic Johnson, in 19.