The Dallas Mavericks of the Slovenian Luka Doncic, with a quintet full of substitutes, lost on Friday at home against the Chicago Bulls (112-115) and were officially eliminated from the NBA postseason, placing eleventh and with no chance of reaching the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tenth place in the West. The few hopes of the Mavericks to reach the tenth position, which gives access to the play-inended against the Bulls, in a game in which the Texans only lined up Doncic in the first period and the first seconds of the second, and in which they did not have Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway or Christian Wood, among others.

For the first time since 2019, the Mavericks did not qualify for the postseason and signed a sports failure after revolutionizing their team in February to incorporate Kyrie Irving and partner with Doncic. The duo, however, has not worked since the arrival of the American. The Mavs had to win their last two games and hope the Oklahoma City Thunder lost at home on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, already secure in the second seed. The carambola was complicated and the franchise chose not to lose more positions in the face of the next lottery of the draft. “This is not about waving the white flag,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd later justified. “These are decisions that are sometimes difficult in this business. We are trying to build a champion team. This is perhaps a step backwards, but we hope that it will push us forward, ”he stressed. That is why the completely unprecedented quintet that he lined up is explained, without Irving, Hardaway, Wood, Josh Green or Maxi Kleber and with Doncic on the track only in the first period.

The Slovenian dragged in this final stretch of the regular season a thigh injury that limited his movements, but he had forced and continued competing in an attempt to avoid a debacle that ended up happening. He played the twelve minutes of the first quarter and the first possession of the second, before returning to the bench for good. He contributed thirteen points, five rebounds and three assists and continued the rest of the game already showered and wearing a tracksuit. He saw how his teammates wasted fifteen points ahead and fell against some Bulls also without stars. Because if the Texans left their leaders out, the Bulls jumped onto the track without DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine or Patrick Beverly, already secure in the tenth position in the East and their access to the play-in.

Dallas, which was in fifth place in the West when it signed Irving, a past All-Star holder who will now become a free agent and can sign with any franchise, has signed a debacle in this final stretch of the season. Their final position is well below for a team that was among the favorites to reach the Finals in the West when the season began.

