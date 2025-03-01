Every day that passes, Luka Doncic is closer to its best version. And it is that just two weeks with the Los Angeles Lakers shirt have been enough to imagine in what the base can become, not only because of its scoring contribution, but also by A spectacular physical change in record time with which they hallucinate in the NBA.

The latest images of the Slovenian, from the encounter against the Minnesota Timberwolves this Friday, have run like gunpowder on social networks, in a comparison with that of their debut with Los Angelinos, on February 11 against Utah Jazz. In them, Luka Magic is seen with a more stylized figure after losing weight.

The former Real Madrid took advantage of the break for the All-Star, in which he was not for the first time since his arrival at the NBA, to tune after two months injured: In Cabo, he was accompanied by Scott Brooks, a member of the Lakers coaching staff, doing specific work.

That has been his particular way of responding to the information that arrives from Dallas, which suggests that the Mavericks would have opted for the march of their star player for his habits outside the court, his lack of commitment and his low state of form. Doncic, in addition, also ‘avenged’ speaking on the track in his reunion with his exequipo.

In the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, the Slovenian appeared making flexions after noticing the presence in the stands to Nico Harrison, general manager of the Mavericks and key in the operation that led him by surprise to the Lakers. He did not settle for that: he left several moments of pure rage, especially a two plus one and a triplazo that celebrated shouts and with the fixed and challenging look to the bench of Dallasand ended the game with his First triple-purple and gold (19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 robberies and 2 caps).

Some numbers that make angels rub their hands with Luka, because The margin of improvement is tremendous: in his last three games as Lakerthe Slovenian has registered 32 (before the Nuggets), 19 (before the MAVs), and 21 (before the Timberwolves). That Without much efficiency from the three line: he put four of nine in the duel against Denver, and only one from seven to Dallas, and one from nine to Minnesota.





That one of nine to the Mineapolis franchise was, above, in the absence of a few seconds to conclude the possession of the Lakers and practically leaving the track: “It’s crazy, I can’t put a normal shot, but I put that. At this point, it is who I am. I have to work on the easy shots, I have to turn them on. I’m playing horrible, so I have to go back to it“He has promised.