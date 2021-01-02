It wasn’t pretty, but was. Which was just what the Mavericks needed after the disaster last game against the Hornets, the perfect display of a not exactly brilliant start to the season. They came to Dallas the Heat, a champion of the East who is not by now anything too similar to the team of the Florida bubble. And it was clear: 93-83 for some Mavericks who were, simply, the less bad in a party to forget.

Luka Doncic improved. His is a clear case of set-up and Rick Carlisle made it clear after the game: “He’s going to get to his point. It is pounding the ass. You saw him training after the game against the Hornets. Your set-up is going in the right direction ”. The Slovenian guard was not super, but it was better than in previous games: 27 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. 9/22 in shots, 3/10 in triples (the thing is still not fixed there) and 6/9 in free throws. Also 5 losses and, above all, some excellent minutes in the second section of the second quarter, when the Mavs began to break the game with a 9-0 run (46-31 at halftime) followed by a 10-2 to open a third quarter in which the lead was 24 points and ended 73-53. Game over.

Tim Hardaway added 18 points, Finney-Smith 12 and Josh Richardson, 11. Nobody shot especially well but it is that the Heat shot horrible: 37% from the field and 7/33 from 3-pointers with a 0/12 first half. And 14 losses that prevented the Mavericks from getting a slice of the mistakes and foul problems accumulated in the first half. Spoelstra’s quintet signed 2/15 in triples, with Duncan Robinson’s 1/8 and Herro’s 0/6. Adebayo (19 points, 11 rebounds) was the most drinkable because Jimmy Butler, who had not played since Christmas, was offside: 2 points, 0/6 shooting from the field.

The two teams remain at 2-3, both far from what they want to become. The Mavericks do not look like the attacking machine that dazzled last season and the Heat continue to drag the hangover of a Finals that for them (the sixth game was played on October 11) they just finished. But the victory, a necessary one even though the season has just begun, stayed in Texas, where the Mavs were looking for a foothold. We’ll see if they found it.