The Lakers chain their third consecutive defeat, this time against the Milwaukee Bucks by a marker of 126-106, in a match marked by the absence of LeBron James, who continues to recover from his injury.

Despite the outstanding performance of Luka Doncic, who came to the meeting after overcoming back discomfort and achieved his best scoring record since he joined the Angels with 45 points, 3 assists and 11 rebounds, the team could not avoid a new fall.





Read too

Agencies

Austin Reaves, with 28 points, was Doncic’s main support, while Dalton Knecht contributed 10 points and 5 rebounds. However, the Angelina offensive did not find a way to stop the Bucks.

The Lakers suffered from the lack of LeBron James, who together with Doncic had been key in the streak of eight consecutive victories. In his absence, players like Alex Len, Christian Koloko and Markieff Morris had more minutes but their impact on the score was limited, combining just eight points.

On the part of the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the offensive with 24 points and 12 rebounds, accompanied by Brook López (23 points), Damian Lillard (22 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists), Kevin Porter Jr. (22 points) and Gary Trent Jr. (16 points).

I am better every day, I’m adapting quite well “

Luka DoncicLos Angeles Lakers Player





At the end of the game, Doncic commented on his performance, stating: “As I always say, I am better every day. I’m adapting quite well. ” Although he acknowledged that he is not completely at the desired level: “I’m not there yet, I’m a little better, but I have to feel better, I have to be ready.”

The Lakers, who still fight to find their best version without their star, will have to readjust their strategy to get out of this bad streak and wait for the prompt recovery of LeBron James.