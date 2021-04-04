The Mavericks did not want to risk losing this game and put one of the two big stars to play. In this case it was Luka Doncic who was seen in the lineup and Kristaps Porzingis watched the game from outside. Two games in a row in two nights is not easy and in Dallas they have taken the breaks seriously to avoid problems, but the results had yielded defeats that could come back to their memory in the future. In Washington dc And before some Wizards who are one of the sweets of the NBA, he had to put some meat on the grill so that the dinner tasted like glory. And with Rick carlisle on the bench, back after learning that his case was a false positive for coronavirus and he was fit to train again. On the opposite side to the West, on the premises, Russell Westbrook also saw his battle partner, Bradley Beal, from further away than usual: the league’s leading scorer warmed up, but his inclusion in the game was ruled out. by order of the recuperators.

The duel was served. The duel of improvable shooting teams. And that Doncic has improved in the last two months, and substantially, helping the Mavs to be on top thanks to that and a few other things. And you saw what it was. Between the two they made a single triple, one from the Slovenian, in eleven attempts. The triple-double prediction failed: Westbrook yes it came, Doncic he stayed a few steps away. Chascarrillos aside, this confrontation was the one that put the pepper to a night focused on other tasks.

Powell played again, with Porzingis out, but Marjanovic took the Latvian’s place as the Mavericks’ starter at the center position and did so with 15 points and 12 rebounds and +14 on the court, managing one of his most outstanding performances. positive in the NBA. With two other level drops like those of Kleber and Richardson, more space for other players to have a leading role. Melli and Finney-Smith they did well and as a substitute it was one of those nights of Jalen brunson, not only for scoring 19 points but for sustaining the team during Doncic’s breaks. With that cocktail the Mavericks reached the fourth consecutive victory, which gives them a lot of air in the middle zone of their conference.

Doncic played for Marjanovic in the opening bars and a gap was opened, stitched up by fast plays by some Wizards who were going to feel more at ease as well as in static throughout the game. A couple of positive actions gave the Mavs the lead in the first quarter, a couple of negative actions took it away at the start of the second. Everything was very even. The locals also triangulated and made it difficult for the Texans, but they had Luka plugged in at the right point and before the break the scoring ability in difficult situations and the director’s plot that the Ljubljana treasures began to be decisive. There he had still left.

Doncic would finish the game with 26 points, being the leading scorer along with Westbrook. Although Brooks put Garrison Matthews, who is a starter for that, as a brake on Luka, when some sparks flew it was when he measured himself with Russell. On one particular move, the Slovenian fell badly from the force of the foul, although Westbrook instantly apologized. It was frustration. In the second half of the game, the Wizards scored just 20 points in each quarter, making them out of any chance of winning. Doncic even had to retire early, as the game was seen for sentencing midway through the fourth period.