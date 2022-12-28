In an unusual performance in the history of the NBALuka Doncic He achieved a colossal triple double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists on Tuesday with which he commanded an epic victory for the Dallas Mavericks 126-121 in overtime against the New York Knicks.

The Slovenian phenomenon, who also forced overtime in a magical action in which he missed a free throw on purpose, is the first player in the NBA to achieve a triple double with at least 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

(Lionel Messi went crazy at a family party, danced and sang, video)

(Shakira: a health problem would jeopardize a trip to Miami, and Piqué?)

James Hardencurrent figure of the Philadelphia 76ers, was so far the only one who had achieved a triple double with 60 points (to which he added 10 rebounds and 11 assists) and only the legendary Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor others had achieved with at least 50 points.

Both the 61 points and the 21 rebounds are the best marks in the NBA for oncic, who at 23 years of age continues to build statistics on a par with the great legends of this sport. “I’m exhausted,” Doncic replied when asked about what he felt after his historic game.

unexpected request

“I need a recovery beer.” The point guard, who had already scored 50 points on Friday, kept the players alive all night. Mavericks and led an astonishing last-minute comeback.

The New York team, commanded by the shooting guard Quentin Grimes (33 points), had a nine point lead (103-112) that seemed definitive with only 33.2 seconds to play.

The Mavericks responded with a 3-pointer from Christian Wood and a basket plus a free throw from Doncic. With only four seconds left on the clock, the Slovenian point guard was subjected to a personal foul with the Mavericks down three points (112-115).

Doncic hit the first free throw, purposely missed the second and, after several failed attempts by the Knicks to grab the rebound, grabbed the ball for an implausible shot that sent the game into overtime amid the jubilation of American Airlines Center.

“I think it was a bit of luck,” Doncic said of that action. “There were a few seconds left and I just shot up (…) It was an incredible comeback and victory.”

The Mavericks took control early in overtime and Doncic clinched the victory with 7 of his team’s 11 points before being substituted with eight seconds left to be cheered by the 20,000 fans at Dallas.

“It’s special,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of his protégé, who also had 2 steals and 1 block in his 47 minutes on the court.

“The history of the game is written by the players, and it has been written again tonight,” said Kidd, one of the great point guards in history. “For a player to do something that has never been done before is very difficult. There have been great players before him.”

(Pelé ‘may be reaping what he sowed’: journalist unleashes chaos in Brazil)(Necaxa’s shirt in tribute to Don Ramón, video)