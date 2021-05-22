Monumental. If you remember and remember last year’s series, sticks, blows, tricks, a lot of physicality and also a good game come to mind. It is the same tie in the same scenario, the first round of the West, and the temperature rose when the Mavs got to work as a team and saving very disadvantageous situations. Well, there is a game. Rather, there are more games. In the first, the Texans’ grit is fine, so much so that they take the field-factor for Dallas yes or yes. They open with 0-1. Now it’s time to move Tyronn Lue, who was already in 2020 of a second and now he is seeing the ghosts of the past. His team was an absurdity in the hot moments, endured by Kawhi Leonard in the first half and thrown to the dogs by the same player when he had little physical left. Few ideas and many on the other side, with some Mavericks that show they have won as a team and with the knife between the teeth.

The horrendous end of the Clippers He condemned him before his audience and presents several fronts to work on. Because it was not just Doncic, there are several opponents who have touched their ear. Dallas comes out very reinforced from this first stake and not only for taking the victory.

If we specify everything in a player, obviously it is Luka Doncic. The Slovenian gave a clinic already in the first half, going to rest over twenty, and then they were worth a couple of triples to focus on another of the facets that he is asked: to channel the game, to bring the flow to good port. He was helped by an improved Brunson, with a step forward, and Hardaway’s exceptional form in attack. Finney-Smith, positive on both sides. The Slovenian ended with 31 + 10 + 11, another triple-double for his account, and holding the weight for most of the minutes on the court to finish off his teammates. The choral work, opposite to the disaster that is experienced in the Clippers in this 2021 that, if it is worth looking again in the rearview mirror, start to pick up Florida bubble tints.

There was no bad blood, it was all clean. The evolution remains to be seen in that, of course, with the Clippers now below. But it was a white glove night. And not the one with Kawhi’s huge hands, which was not because he didn’t try, but he arrived exhausted at the end and very few assisted him. It was his gallantry that led the locals to adjust a little after the good start of the visitors. Between eight and eleven points of advantage took the Mavs in the opening strip of the opening quarter. Doncic had started out like a shot and the answer was Zubac outshining Porzingis and little else, so Leonard had to get behind his team too soon. They were all plays for him, clarified and even fights for the rebound that he took and with which he subjected his own and strangers. The departure of Serge Ibaka, which shows that he is not yet at an optimal point in terms of toughness and power, was the concoction that united the solitude of the individual with the company of his friend. He would see little on his side during the rest of the game, quite the opposite of that on the other side.

Rondo and Beverley began to appear to match a little more. It was staying half. In the case of Rajon, current champion for his performance with the Lakers last year, his experience was noticed in a final game in which almost only he was there, brave in defense and hitting with triples in attack. In the second quarter the two bases were glue, but Doncic broke it like a flimsy Plastic job. A couple of triples when the forces were equalized, even after Patrick’s double effort in the face of the Dallas centers, derailed the Angelenos before the break came. Five up.

At the exit of the dressing room Porzingis entered fearful, committing three or four errors that weighed down his team. It seems connected to a magnet of the Chinese, you also have to recover it. However, Doncic put electricity back in and Leonard was there, with only one quality movement in the form of a slap in Kleber’s face, to match him. From there, in the third period, the festival started and we don’t talk about Eurovision. Hardaway was already plugging in whatever they gave him, as he has been for two months, and Finney-Smith was lagging behind. The German center of the Mavs recovered from the dishonorable mate with defenses on Kawhi Leonard that ended up crushing him. Paul George came into play lukewarm and finished the night with ten misses. Rajon Rondo showed his face in the last period, but Carlisle’s men did nothing more than add troops and move the ball as it should be done. Brunson, with two additional actions, and a morale dunk from Porzingis put the finishing touches. And it must change the focus or it will only shine a light on one team, which plays away from the Staples Center.