Monday, April 11, 2022



The rector of the University of Murcia (UMU), José Luján, assured in an email sent to the faculty of the institution that he understands the “discomfort” caused by the new teaching assignment model, although he specified that the objective is not to do without partners, but to establish a “simpler” system that breaks with the philosophy of the so-called ‘Wert decree’.

The document, which replaces the ‘Standard for the evaluation of the activity of the teaching staff’, promoted in 2008, was approved last Friday, after an intense debate, by the UMU Governing Council by 77% of favorable votes, and was will start the next academic year.

In the letter, Luján pointed out that the proposal, which went ahead without the support of the unions, allows organizing the distribution of teaching credits, while facilitating the structural planning of the centers “with enough time.”

With the new model, of a temporary nature, the UMU intends to establish a system that starts, as a rule, from an allocation of 240 teaching hours per year per teacher and takes into account its reduction depending on the performance of internationalization, research, transfer and management «especially relevant». In addition, the rector stated in the email that this model corrects the constant growth curve of part-time contracts required to compensate, course by course, the effect of the new six-year terms on the teaching capacity of the faculty.

It is, in his words, “a measure of an economic nature that we believe is necessary to maintain our policy of immediate promotion subsequent to accreditation, replacement of pensions in deficit areas through full-time contracts (assistant doctor) and annual call for new places for the full-time incorporation of young postdoctoral researchers and associate professors accredited to ANECA figures».

To this, he added that “in the worst case” the increase in teaching hours will not exceed 30 per year, that is, one hour for each of the 30 weeks of the academic year. In any case, and on average, the teaching staff that may be affected will assume an increase in the teaching assignment of about fifteen teaching hours per year.

In line, he insisted that the improvement of the positive balance of credits “will allow not having to resort to new part-time hires in the planning of the new course”, so “it is not true that the objective of this document is to dispense with teaching staff associate”.

After admitting that the debate and consensus around the document “should have been done with more time”, although that “would have prevented its implementation for the next course”, Luján lamented that it was “impossible” to reach an agreement with the unions because in a second meeting, their representatives “refused to continue negotiating and limited themselves to demanding the withdrawal of the draft document presented.”

“I understand the discomfort that each professor may feel because they see their teaching increased, because they have the impression that there is a certain discrimination between areas of knowledge or because they consider that the selection of the merits that allow the reduction is not what it should be. », he stated.

In this sense, the head of the UMU stressed “the real scope of the effort that is requested” from teachers and “the advantages offered by the new model for a better organization”, while recalling that it is a temporary measure until the approval of the definitive model, which “can only be born, like DocentiUM, from broad participation, calm dialogue and consensus that is only achieved after a lot of shared work”.