The elections to the Rectorate of the University of Murcia are approaching – they will be in March – and the pre-electoral environment begins to heat up. The current rector, José Luján, announced this Wednesday three important additions to his candidacy, which for now is the only one confirmed. They are the deans of Letters, Pascual Cantos; Biology, Alfonsa García; and the professor in the Department of Quantitative Methods for the Economy and Business and coordinator of the Committee of Experts on the Financing Model, Antonio Calvo Flores. The three names are three heavyweights at the University of Murcia, and also represent three areas of knowledge.

Calvo-Flores was already vice-rector of Economy and Infrastructure in the mandate of José Antonio Cobacho as rector of the academic institution, at a stage in which negotiations with the Community to adjust budgets in the midst of the crisis were especially complicated. The dean of Biology rang a few months ago as a possible candidate for rector, she is a professor of Cellular Biology and Academic of Number of the Academy of Sciences of the Region of Murcia. The Science area has a lot of weight in the elections, since it concentrates a large number of professors, whose vote counts more in the result. Pascual Cantos is dean of the Faculty of Letters and professor of English Philology.

Election calendar



So far no other candidacy has been made public, although there are still more than three months left for the elections. The Governing Council will approve the electoral calendar next Monday, which will start with the term for presentation of candidacies, and will probably be completed before Easter.