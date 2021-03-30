The rector of the University of Murcia (UMU), José Luján, considers that university personnel should be included among the priority groups in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. In a letter, he maintains that this “is a fundamental tool to reinforce teaching activity, increase campus security, normalize university life and protect the right to education.”

Luján recalls that the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) has already asked the Ministers of Health and Universities to include teaching and research staff (PDI) and administration and services (PAS) in the vaccination campaign in a similar way to non-university teachers.

Petition to Pedreño



The rector of the UMU also assures that he has insisted the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, to raise this request again with the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System. This demand has already been put on the table several times within the Council, being the Murcian councilor among the members who have urged that inclusion. To date, however, the Council has ruled out this possibility. Luján explains that “basically because the vaccination strategy in Spain of the Ministry of Health does not consider this group among the population groups that should receive the vaccine in the first months of the year; but also because the Ministry of Universities has not made an express request in this regard.

The opinion of the universities that the CRUE has expressed is very different. “We have always defended the need to preserve presence as a hallmark of our teaching model and that is why we have put all the necessary means to guarantee safe attendance at the classrooms,” he stressed.