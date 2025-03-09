03/09/2025



Updated at 15: 21h.





Luján Argüelles He is 48 years old and almost twenty of journey in media behind him. That is why she should not surprise that she arrives alone to the writing of ABC for this interview, without the company of a representative as they do so many other celebrities. Arrives admitting some tiredness but smiling, willing and prepared to count The details of his book ‘The gift of Miranda’. It is the third that he publishes after ‘Cinderella carried 15cm heels’ and ‘learning again to live’, but it is perhaps the most intimate. He talks about his facet as a mother and how he educates his daughter, who was born in 2015 as a result of his relationship with Carlos Sánchez Arenas.

Is it difficult to open to talk about something so personal? It is the first and essential question. After all, Luján, who was born in Salas (Asturias), admits in the book that The possibility of being a mother had never raised. And that she even felt fear when she realized that she was perhaps pregnant.

«I was not in my daughter of the road, she was not a woman to verbalize or who had it in her mind as a priority that clear illusion of being a mother and forming a family. When he arrived it was like ‘UF’ », he admits to this newspaper. She was focused on her career, and prioritized everything that had to do with that. «Socially we are living a time when effectively The woman delays the age of conceiving». Explain. «I think it is a conversation that we should open. What is happening is very important And those derived from motherhood are many. Many. And as a society we have to look for why we want to move to move from there and Request those who are up to our needs», He says.

Because when staying pregnantLuján also confesses that he feared for his work in Mediaset, and that he even had a bad time to see that during pregnancy his contract is over and did not renew it. «There was no doubt that we would sign our commitment for two new seasons and was absolutely quiet. I was wrong», Explains in ‘Miranda’s gift’. Something that, of course, «It was a sake», Adds. Although he soon returned to television and had to face the other challenge: the fault for having to leave his daughter.









«I have made myself very clear What do I want to convey to Miranda about me and on my role as a mother with respect to her. I am always and I will always be, I have talked to her and is 9 years old, but there are a number of needs that Luján as a woman, as a professionalhe has and want to continue, which does not imply that Miranda is not my absolute priority, ”he explains in conversation with ABC. «You have to give society and the world, and of course your child, your best version. And that happens to develop those things that make you feel highexcited, projected and connected, ”he says.

“We care about aesthetic perfection and forget our interior gaps”

And all this Luján transmits it to his daughter in conversations that fascinate within the book. Because the presenter of formats like ‘Who wants to marry my son?’ He does not believe that children have to speak as suchbut as adults. «I am from the theory that children have an infinite wisdom and The maximum expression of wisdom We have it when we are children and we lose it throughout our educational process, with the entry of other people’s thinking, ”he confesses.

Luján Argüelles in ‘Who wants to marry my son?’, ‘The weakest rival’ and on the cover of his book



Luján admits that, although “life always hits,” also has bad times. And he does not lose the opportunity to claim, for example, The “aesthetics dictatorship” which is “socially imposed.” And not only for women, although they suffer “no doubt” to a greater extent, also in man. «Already in adolescence, filters, aesthetic surgeons constantly speak of the amount of girls and young boys who come Looking for solutions to your supposed imperfections», He explains.

«We should review how much we care about aesthetic perfection and how much we are forgetting our interior gaps, because there are the figures, for example, of Mental health in adolescence», Claims. But Luján does not want to anticipate what he will live with his daughter at that complicated stage of the growth that is about to begin.

Luján’s “curse”

When looking for Luján Argüelles on Google, a call “curse” appears that has affected the professional. After having become one of the visible faces of fourhis latest programs in Mediaset have not gone as well as expected in regards to the audience. She does not lose hope, aware that the work was good and that it is a delicate time for television. «’Who wants to marry my son?’ returned after 8 yearsbecause the last edition was made in 2017, and I think it is the best edition, the one that has the highest quality in all the senses, ”he shares.

«‘The weakest rival’ was a program that did wellthat he responded well, that people enjoyed it and laughed with the answers and the zascas, ”he says, defending the work of the team. «It is a format with a lot of strength In countries like the United States or the United Kingdom, ”he adds. But Luján is aware that it is a strange time for television programming, which competes with the Internet. «Society is changing at a loud speedwe have entered the digital age without knowing anything, with enormous ignorance, and is already established, ”he explains. In his opinion, this evolution «affects all the territories of our life, included in the consumption of entertainment, included in the manner of the program a large audiovisual company», Considers. “While all that fits we will see many things and we will have to interpret many things and see the results,” he concludes.

But there are situations that change does not affect. How will it be next April when Elena Furiase’s “April/Cerral”. A moment that year after year becomes the most watched video of the Internet and where Luján comes out as a presenter and trying to endure laughter. «It is a rushWhat, what a great gift of life, ”says the Asturian with sympathy. «Since 2009, social networks did not exist and everything went viral, and we are in 2025 and continues to occur. It seems to me a luck And a very cool thing, ”he shares.

Even if Elena Furiase has not always made her so much grace, she says that the two have commented on laughter more than once. “Despite having to see me year after year with those hairs,” he jokes, “It is wonderful». “It is also like a good vibes dispenser,” he adds, explaining that there are even young people who suddenly discover the video now, 15 years later.

“Many years ago I don’t consider a romantic relationship”

Since breaking with his daughter’s father in the pandemic, no other relations of Luján Argüelles have been known. Focused on his professional career and his daughter, he considers that love can still knock on his door. «I consider that it is the highest energy», Share. “I have not found it, I am not living it, but it will happen, life knows,” he says. «I try to live with some learning that I have acquired in recent years that They keep me serene, calm, to comfort me And I find it much more satisfactory than those I had until that moment, ”he admits.

Nothing to do with the love he feels for his daughter, who considers absolutely “unconditional.” «The romantic love that I have experienced so far They asked for reciprocitya ‘I give you, what do you give me?’ It is also true that many years ago I do not consider starting a romantic relationship and the characteristics or conditions that I need at this time are very different from those needed with 30. Probably the result will therefore be different, the best will be unconditional, ”admits Luján.

Beatriz García





Luján is confident that if life wants to put someone ahead, even if that is not one of his priorities today. It does not say not to a dating realityalthough I have not even been in Ligar apps, they are things that have not been raised. At the moment, it is alone and does not need anyone. Something that Luján Argüelles does claim is that there is a change in sex education that young people and adults receive. «What taught me was based on male and female anatomy, I think it has to be more dedicated to satisfaction With what you are projecting, waiting, wishing, wanting … the connection you want to stay, the reciprocity of the affections. They are things that I have understood when I have maintained a full sexual relationship, ”he admits.

«I missed living and starring it differently. Now we are at another social moment so we should not perpetuate those ways and behaviors, that information to the kids, ”he confesses. Today has no problem admitting it. His sexual life It is not a disaster. «From my adulthood my sex life depends on me. I leave it there. Even if you don’t have a partner, ”he concludes.

And about him Foard assumption of Carmen Lomana With her, he laughs. He explains that he has spoken with the ‘socialite’ herself after the publication of the book where the television collaborator explains an anecdote of a program that rolled together. «I remember that I lived in a taxi, which put the producer. In no case should I remember – and at that time it would have been an unforgettable experience – go with a driver in Paris after leaving a Valentino parade, ”he says with laughter. And he only has good words for the well -known ‘fashionista’: «I get along very well with CarmenI have a lot of love. And she always remembers that the first appearance she had on television was with me.