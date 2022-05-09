NYSE has adopted the bell tradition since 1903; Brazilian businesswoman will receive award in the USA

Magazine Luiza’s Chairman of the Board, Luiza Trajano, rang the opening bell that opens the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trading session. She will also speak at Brazil Summit this Monday (May 9, 2022).

The event brings together government representatives, economists, financiers and business leaders to discuss Brazil’s economic and business environment and the role of the private sector as an engine of post-pandemic growth. Among the guests are the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, and the president of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development, Marina Grossi. Read the full list of speakers at the end of this text.

Daily the NYSE rings the bell to indicate the start at 9:30 am and end of trading at 4 pm local time. The tradition dates back to 1903. From 1870 to the beginning of the 20th century, the Exchange used a gong.

person of the year

The president of the Magazine Luiza Board will receive the Person of the Year Award of the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce. IBM CEO Virginia Rometty will also be awarded the title. The event will be held this Monday (May 9th).

The Brazil-American Chamber of Commerce honors 2 outstanding leaders –one Brazilian and one North American– considered essential to strengthen ties between the countries. Among those honored with the title are former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, former US President Bill Clinton, former Minister Henrique Meirelles and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Luiza Trajano is chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza, one of the largest Brazilian retail companies, and leads Mulheres do Brasil, a non-partisan group that supports social actions. She was also the only Brazilian in the magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Team.

List of speakers on Brazil Summit:

Luiza Trajano – Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza;

– Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza; Gustavo Montezano – president of BNDES;

– president of BNDES; André Clark – Senior Vice President of Siemens Energy Hub in Latin America and General Manager of Siemens Energy;

– Senior Vice President of Siemens Energy Hub in Latin America and General Manager of Siemens Energy; Patricia Iglecias – CEO of the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo;

– CEO of the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo; Walter Schalka – CEO of Suzano;

– CEO of Suzano; Marina Grossi – president of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development;

– president of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development; Pedro Cavalcanti Ferreira – professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas;

– professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas; Augusto Dal Pozzo – lawyer and founding partner of Dal Pozzo Law Firm.

Disclaimer: the CEO of Magalu, Frederico Trajano, is a minority shareholder of the digital newspaper Power 360.