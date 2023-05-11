Brazilian Luiza Helena Trajano has returned to the Forbes list of billionaires. This Wednesday, the 10th, her fortune is estimated at US$ 1.1 billion (about R$ 5.5 billion), and she appears in the 2,487th place.

The return to the ranking comes after an increase, in five days, of more than 29% of Magazine Luiza’s shares, with expectations for the release of the company’s balance sheet, next Monday, the 15th.

Other Brazilian women also appear in the Forbes ranking. See who they are:

Vicky Safra, 70, and family

Position in the overall ranking: 99

Main activity sector: Banks (Safra)

Net worth: $17.1 billion

Ana Lucia de Mattos Barretto Villela, 49 years old

Position in the overall ranking: 1,718

Main activity sector: Banks (Itaú Unibanco)

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Lucia Maggi, 90 years old, and family

Position in the overall ranking: 2,021

Main sector of activity: Agribusiness (Group André Maggi/Amaggi)

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Anne Werninghaus, 37 years old

Position in the overall ranking: 2,057

Main activity sector: Electrical and electronic equipment (WEG)

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Neide Helena de Moraes, 68 years old

Position in the overall ranking: 2,252

Main activity sector: Industry (Votorantim Group)

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Luiza Helena Trajano, 71 years old

Position in the overall ranking: 2,487

Main activity sector: Retail (Magazine Luiza)

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Vera Rechulski Santo Domingo, 74 years old

Position in the overall ranking: 2,507

Main sector of activity: Beverages (Santo Domingo Group)

Net worth: $1.1 billion