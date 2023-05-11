Brazilian Luiza Helena Trajano has returned to the Forbes list of billionaires. This Wednesday, the 10th, her fortune is estimated at US$ 1.1 billion (about R$ 5.5 billion), and she appears in the 2,487th place.
The return to the ranking comes after an increase, in five days, of more than 29% of Magazine Luiza’s shares, with expectations for the release of the company’s balance sheet, next Monday, the 15th.
Other Brazilian women also appear in the Forbes ranking. See who they are:
Vicky Safra, 70, and family
Position in the overall ranking: 99
Main activity sector: Banks (Safra)
Net worth: $17.1 billion
Ana Lucia de Mattos Barretto Villela, 49 years old
Position in the overall ranking: 1,718
Main activity sector: Banks (Itaú Unibanco)
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Lucia Maggi, 90 years old, and family
Position in the overall ranking: 2,021
Main sector of activity: Agribusiness (Group André Maggi/Amaggi)
Net worth: $1.5 billion
More on the Forbes ranking
Who are the Brazilians who left the Forbes billionaire ranking this year?
Anne Werninghaus, 37 years old
Position in the overall ranking: 2,057
Main activity sector: Electrical and electronic equipment (WEG)
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Neide Helena de Moraes, 68 years old
Position in the overall ranking: 2,252
Main activity sector: Industry (Votorantim Group)
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Luiza Helena Trajano, 71 years old
Position in the overall ranking: 2,487
Main activity sector: Retail (Magazine Luiza)
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Vera Rechulski Santo Domingo, 74 years old
Position in the overall ranking: 2,507
Main sector of activity: Beverages (Santo Domingo Group)
Net worth: $1.1 billion
