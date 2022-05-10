Businesswoman says she is grateful to all women in Brazil: “They feel represented”

The chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine LuizaLuiza Helena Trajano, received on Monday (May 9, 2022) the award Person of the Year (in free translation, personality of the year) of the Brazil-United States Chamber of Commerce, in New York.

Trajano was nominated for the honor in May 2020, but the ceremony ended up being postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic. According to the Brazil-United States Chamber of Commerce, the Person Of The Year It’s “the main event of the Brazilian-American community in the United States”.

In her speech, Luiza Helena Trajano declared that she never imagined that one day she would receive the award. The businesswoman also said she was grateful to “All women” from Brazil. “You can’t imagine how represented they feel with all the awards I receive, especially this one”he said.

Luiza Helena Trajano, president of the Brazilian Women’s Groupis the only Brazilian in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world by the magazine Team –was also included in the group of the 25 most influential women of 2021 of the Financial teams.

She is the 3rd woman to receive the honor. The 1st was the former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Carla Anderson Hills, in 1990. The 2nd, the Brazilian businesswoman and former president of the Edson Queiroz Group, Yolanda Queiroz (1928-2016), in 2008.

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

IBM CEO Virginia Rometty was also awarded the title. The Brazil-American Chamber of Commerce honors 2 outstanding leaders –one Brazilian and one North American– considered essential to strengthen ties between the countries.

Among those honored with the title are former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, former US president Bill Clinton, former minister Henrique Meirelles and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

APPOINTMENTS IN NY

Also on Monday, the businesswoman rang the opening bell that begins the trading session of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). She spoke at the Brazil Summit.

The event brought together government representatives, economists, financiers and business leaders to discuss Brazil’s economic and business environment and the role of the private sector as an engine of post-pandemic growth. Among the guests are the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, and the president of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development, Marina Grossi.

Disclaimer: Magalu’s CEO, Frederico Trajano, is a minority shareholder of the digital newspaper Power 360.