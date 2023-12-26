It matters little that the actress and poet Luiza Romão (Ribeirão Preto, 31 years old) speaks her poetry in her native Portuguese, and that whoever listens to her does not know a single word in that language, because the Brazilian speaks with her body, with the tone of her voice, with the powerful thrust of her accent and with an overwhelming force on topics that can be guessed as soon as she begins to speak and move on stage. “Western literature began with a massacre…” she says in the first pages of her book We also keep stones here (Círculo de Poesía Ediciones, 2023), a reinterpretation of several characters and situations from the classic work of the Iliad taken to the social and turbulent scenarios of today, but above all in the history of Latin America and Brazil.

Romão was traveling through the interior of Bolivia, right in the place where Che Guevara had been assassinated, when he read the story for the first time. Iliad. I couldn't stop thinking about how that body with such symbolic importance for the region and the world could have remained missing for decades. “I was finishing reading the book and the last scene is very moving because Hector has just been killed and Priam wants the body back, so Priam, a very old man, very old, crosses the Greek camp at night. , from the enemies, and asks for the body back. So we have this man kissing the hands of the man who killed his son, and Achilles, who was full of anger, finally takes pity and returns it to him. The war is suspended and, on the one hand, the Greeks can perform the funeral rituals of Patroclus and the Trojans can finally bury Hector with dignity. I thought then that, no matter how violent the Iliad At least that was allowed to the Trojans. If we look at the history of Latin America, this right has been violated many times,” says the author.

Romão says that, in addition to the colonial period or military dictatorships in South America, today is a still very clear example of those practices of war or “death” to which militarized police, like the one in his country, continue to resort in the name of of order and progress. in the poem HomerRomão rewrites part of that rereading: “In the last song of the Iliad, Achilles returns to Priam the body of his son Hector, at that time here in the south of the world there is still no news of the more than two hundred missing In the military dictatorship, a body is a testimony of barbarism, even the Greeks had mercy.”

Already in 2017, Romão had done a similar exercise in his book of poems Bleeding (Selo Doburro, 2017), in which she reinterpreted the history of Brazil, in 28 poems, and from a feminist perspective. She wanted to “revisit the history of Brazil from the perspective of a womb,” as she said in an interview for the Brazilian media. Left Diário. Now in We also keep stones here, The author raises again—in a different version than the established one—issues such as police violence and repressive practices that for decades and until now continue to occupy the public and private space of Latin American homes: “…for every germ of insurrection “, a morning-after pill,” he says in the poem Day 2. Date of birth, related to the recent history of your country, in the book he published “At a time when Dilma Rousseff had suffered a blow to power, the extreme right launched itself and years later we had Jair Bolsonaro with a fascist and genocidal government,” he says.

Romão is a trained actress. When he was a student, in 2013, he traveled to Mexico to a theater festival in which he participated with his group to perform a play based on a song by the Brazilian group Karnak, he says, which tells the story of a woman who murders to her husband in personal defense. Her husband is a police officer and after her murder, she is persecuted by colleagues of her ex-partner and by an entire system that has punished her and re-victimizes her. At the end of that same year, the Brazilian began going to street poetry competitions and she discovered that it was what she was really passionate about.

'Poetry slam'

Luiza Romão was 23 years old when she went to a 'poetry slam' or poetry competition for the first time. She liked that this type of expression took place on the street and that the rules, while simple, allowed the text to be expressed only with the body and voice. “Only author poems of up to three minutes take place, and you cannot use any costumes or stage objects or musical accompaniment. It's just the person and the microphone, and that's if there is a microphone, because particularly in Brazil, most of the time it happens on the street, occupying public places, mainly in peripheral neighborhoods, where the State has not created libraries or cultural spaces such as theaters. nor cinemas,” he explains.

The following year, in 2014, Romão was already participating in the competitions and had even reached the place of vice-champion in her country: “I was the first woman to reach a semifinal, obviously that has already changed a lot due to the feminist tide throughout the continent,” he says.

The Brazilian author has only published poetry, a rebellious poetry that has resulted from her academic and life experience in observing and wanting to tell about her environment from different and close ways. “There is something frightening and horrifying in the face of violence and once that violence continues to exist, poetry for me is a way to confront it. For a long time that violence was not named. For example, until two or three decades ago, the issue of feminicide was treated as crimes of love or crimes of passion. Much of my production is motivated by this wonder and that commitment to a less violent world,” she concludes.

