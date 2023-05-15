The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, said that a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) makes no sense. “Let’s hope it doesn’t happen, let’s hope it’s a force of expression,” he said when asked about the topic during an interview with Free Channelfrom the Rede Bandeirantesshown on the night of this Sunday, the 14th.

“The government has no problem with pressure of any kind. Now, it has to be in democratic rules. Occupation of productive and technological areas, obviously this is not recommended and I hope that the MST is sensitive to this. It is one thing for the MST to demand, and it is natural that it demands, not only the MST, but all entities that work with the agrarian issue, to demand that the process of agrarian reform be accelerated in non-productive areas.”