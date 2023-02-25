US multinational announced the end of car production in Brazil in January 2021

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, he said this Saturday (25.feb.2023) that the federal government is negotiating the resumption of ford in Bahia. He stated that the measure will reheat important industrial centers in the Northeast.

Ford announced on January 11, 2021 the closure of production of motor vehicles in Brazil for “significant losses” in previous years. It had factories in Camaçari (BA), Taubaté (SP) and Troller, in Horizonte (CE).

After 2 years, Marinho said he is trying to resume vehicle production in Camaçari, in the metropolitan region of Salvador. The publication was made on Twitter.

The minister published a link to a report in the magazine Look about the federal government’s negotiations with Chinese investors. They would be responsible for the return of the North American multinational to Brazil.

According to Look, the factory would work for the production of electric cars. The region was impacted by the loss of economic activity and the decrease in tax collection after Ford left.