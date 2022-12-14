President of the PT in São Paulo, Marinho is an elected deputy and was at the head of the portfolio from 2005 to 2007

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), invited the elected deputy Luiz Marinho (PT) to be Minister of Labor in his new government. Marinho accepted the invitation and should assume the portfolio, which he already commanded from 2005 to 2007.

The politician is linked to the trade union movement. He was mayor of São Bernardo do Campo (2009-2017) and is president of the PT’s São Paulo directory. He also headed the Ministry of Social Security from 2007 to 2008. In 2022, he was elected federal deputy.

The Ministry of Labor was recreated by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2021. At the beginning of the current president’s government, the matter was dealt with by the Ministry of Economy.

This report will receive more information.