Betis lives a great moment in the season. Despite being left out in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, the team from the city of Seville pushed the tournament champion, FC Barcelona, to the limit and although they were eliminated in the penalty shootout, they can be left with the satisfaction of knowing better than the culés during the 120 minutes of play that were presented.
There are several factors that today have Betis at the highest level of competition: they are alive in the Copa del Rey, alive in the Europa League and fighting for a place in the Champions League in LaLiga, one of those factors is the individual level of several of their footballers and there is one that stands out in particular, Luiz Henrique. The Brazilian, with less than 6 months in the club, fell in love with Pellegrini, a fact that is not easy and he is the undisputed starter, in addition, his football has placed him in the crosshairs of several of the best teams in the world.
Sources confirm that you bring the extraordinary match he offered against FC Barcelona, Luiz Henrique, who is in Napoli’s sights to be the replacement for Hirving Lozano, has aroused interest within the Premier League, where 4 clubs are probing his arrival, two from Big Six such as Manchester United and Arsenal and two clubs that are having a dream season, Newcastle and Fulham. Betis paid 8 million euros for the signing of the winger on the right and it is obvious that they could make one of their best sales in history soon.
#Luiz #Henrique #pearl #Betis #full #suitors
