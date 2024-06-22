Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/21/2024 – 21:56

The 194th anniversary of the birth of black lawyer, abolitionist, journalist and poet Luiz Gama was celebrated this Friday (21) in the central region of the capital of São Paulo with a walk and the launch of a web series. The walk began at the place where his bust is located, in Largo do Arouche, and went to the Journalists’ Union, on Rua Rego Freitas, where the launch of the documentary series took place.

Created by the Tebas Institute, “Liberdade ou Morte – Histórias que a História Não Conta” focuses, in its first episode, on Gama, a slave who became an intellectual and who, with his legal knowledge, freed more than 500 people from slavery.

“We are building a narrative, a web series, that tells the story of the anti-racist agenda in São Paulo”, highlights the researcher, writer, coordinator of the Tebas Institute, and author of the web series chronicle, Abílio Ferreira.

“Luiz Gama is the only enslaved person who had the experience of being enslaved and who became a recognized intellectual with an impact on the country’s history. His funeral was a civic event that brought together around 10% of the São Paulo population at the time,” he adds.

Directed, scripted, edited and finalized by Alexandre Kishimoto, the first episode of the web series is titled “Caminhada Luiz Gama Imortal”, an event that remembers the funeral procession made on foot from the Brás neighborhood, where Luiz Gama lived, to the cemetery da Consolação, on August 24, 1882, where he was buried.

“Luiz Gama is a person who had different dimensions. Poet, journalist, lawyer, and republican, who participated in the founding of the São Paulo Republican Party. But he breaks with the party when he realizes that it is a party that is working to perpetuate slavery as far as possible and that, when abolition happens, it should be done through compensation for the owners of enslaved people”, highlights Ferreira.

Luiz Gama was sold by his own father at the age of 10, in 1840, and transported by ship from Salvador, where he was born, to Santos, passing through Rio de Janeiro. He is forced to climb, on foot and barefoot, Serra do Mar to São Paulo. Gama became literate at the age of 17 with the help of a student at the Faculty of Law, who stayed in the house of his enslaver.

“After becoming literate, he discovers that he had been illegally enslaved, he obtains proof of this. Twelve years later, he is already publishing a book, begins to work in the press, and is a self-taught person in legal science, he uses all this knowledge, this skill to free people, more than 500 people, based on the law of 1831, which prohibited the trafficking, the enslavement of people entering the country from that date onwards”, says the researcher.

The web series can be watched for free on Youtube.