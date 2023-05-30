Nominated by Lula, he was initially resisted, but overcame impasses and was approved by the Senate on May 17

The name of the former national secretary of public security at the Ministry of Justice, Luiz Fernando Corrêa, to exercise the position of general director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) was published in the edition of Official Diary of the Union this Tuesday (May 30, 2023). Here’s the full of the nomination (67 KB).

Inominated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Corrêa’s name was approved by the Senate’s CRE (Commission on Foreign Affairs and National Defense) on May 4, after the nomination had been canceled in march. O Power360 found that the main reason, at the time, was the alleged connection of his direct subordinates to the former minister Anderson Torres and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Corrêa refuted the accusations. The indication was approved on the Senate floor on May 17.

Graduated in law, Luiz Fernando Corrêa was an agent and is a retired delegate of the PF (Federal Police). At the institution, he was in charge of different police stations until he became director general of the Federal Police Department in 2007, a position he held until 2011.

He worked as national secretary of Public Security for the MoJ and Director of Security at the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, held in Rio de Janeiro.